© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Woman dies in police custody at Monroe County Jail

WFIU | By Bente Bouthier
Published October 17, 2025 at 5:28 PM EDT
Exterior of the current Monroe County Jail.
WFIU/WTIU News

A woman arrested at Seminary Square today later died in police custody.

According to a statement from Bloomington Police, officers saw a 64-year-old woman in Seminary Park who had an active arrest warrant at 11:25 this morning.

Officers “made contact” with her and confirmed the warrant with the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, according to the statement. They put her in handcuffs “without incident.”

Bloomington Police took her to the Monroe County Jail. While waiting in an entryway to transfer her to the jail’s custody, she “complained of being hot” and “her overall condition appeared to decline rapidly.”

An ambulance was called to the jail shortly after noon. Before it arrived, the woman became unresponsive and officers began performing C-P-R. They also administered Narcan.

But those attempts were unsuccessful, and she died while in the entryway, according to the statement.
The woman’s name is not being released while next of kin are notified.
Tags
News TopLocal News
Bente Bouthier
Bente Bouthier is a reporter and show producer with WFIU and WTIU News. She graduated from Indiana University in 2019, where she studied journalism, public affairs, and French.
See stories by Bente Bouthier

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.