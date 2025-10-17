Woman dies in police custody at Monroe County Jail

A woman arrested at Seminary Square today later died in police custody.

According to a statement from Bloomington Police, officers saw a 64-year-old woman in Seminary Park who had an active arrest warrant at 11:25 this morning.

Officers “made contact” with her and confirmed the warrant with the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, according to the statement. They put her in handcuffs “without incident.”

Bloomington Police took her to the Monroe County Jail. While waiting in an entryway to transfer her to the jail’s custody, she “complained of being hot” and “her overall condition appeared to decline rapidly.”

An ambulance was called to the jail shortly after noon. Before it arrived, the woman became unresponsive and officers began performing C-P-R. They also administered Narcan.

But those attempts were unsuccessful, and she died while in the entryway, according to the statement.

The woman’s name is not being released while next of kin are notified.

