Trick or treat! Halloween events round-up

Trick-or-Treat

October 18, the Monroe County YMCA will host a trunk-or-treat at the Southeast Y from 6-7:30 p.m. There will be a contest for best-decorated vehicle.

October 22, Fowler Pumpkin Patch will host trunk-or-treating from 4-6:30 p.m.

October 24, there will be a downtown Bloomington trick-or-treat walk from 5-8 p.m.

October 25, Monroe County Fairgrounds will host safe trick-or-treating from 5-8 p.m.

October 26, City Church Bloomington will host a trunk-or-treat from 5-6:30 p.m. Once Upon A Child is also hosting a trunk-or-treat from 5-7 p.m.

October 31, official Bloomington and Ellettsville trick-or-treat hours are 5:30-8:30 p.m, rain or shine.

Activities & Entertainment

Fowler Pumpkin Patch is open through November 1. They have a corn maze, kid zone, and on October 18, there will be a haunted hayride.

IU Cinema is screening scary movies as part of its Friday Nights Frights series, including Crimson Peak and Donnie Darko.

The Starlite Drive-in Theater is also showing scary movies throughout the rest of the month, including Insidious on October 22 and Ghostbusters October 26. On Halloween, there will be a double screening of IT and IT Chapter 2.

Frank Southern Ice Arena will host a Skate and Scare event October 18 from 7-9 p.m for all ages. Come in costume and make your way through the haunted locker room! $7 admission, $3 skate rental.

The Bloomington Storytellers Guild is hosting the 50th annual Festival of Ghost Stories October 24 from 7-8:30 p.m at Bryan Park for ages 12 and up. Bring a blanket and chair! In case of rain, the program will be held at the downtown library auditorium.

There will be a Creepy Crawly Night Hike at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve on October 25 from 7:30-9 p.m, hosted by City of Bloomington Parks and Recreation. Register by October 22 and bring your own flashlight. $3 in-city, $4 non-city admission. All ages.

The Bloomington Pumpkin Launch will be October 25 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 11 a.m. It’s too late to register as a launcher, but spectator admission is $10 per vehicle. There will be live music, kids’ fall activities, local food vendors and more.

Cardinal Spirits is having a Halloween trivia night October 26 from 6-9 p.m. Ticket sale proceeds will go to the Cancer Support Community of South Central Indiana. Ages 21+.

Beacon’s Halloween Bash is October 30 from 6-9 p.m. at The Old Woolery Mill. The night will feature DJ Spikes, a spooky photo op, a costume contest and food. Tickets are $100 and proceeds are used to support individuals experiencing extreme poverty.

The Back Door will host a Halloween dance party October 31. Costume contest judging is at 10 p.m. Ages 21+, $10 door cover.

Monroe County Public Library will host Halloween Storytime October 29 from 10:30-11:15 a.m. at the southwest branch. Ages birth-6. Dress up in your favorite costume!

The Buskirk Chumley is hosting an interactive screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show October 25, with showings at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Arrive 30 minutes before each screening for a pre-show event, which includes a costume contest, prizes, devirginization ceremony, and more. Prop bags for the full experience cost $5 (while supplies last).

The theatre is also screening Halloween (1978) October 17 at 7 p.m. and Haunted Mansion (2023) October 30 at 7 p.m.

More activities below.

fendy / Adobe Stock

Haunted Houses

Bakers Junction Haunted Train is open every Friday and Saturday in October and Halloween from 7-10 p.m.

The Barn of Terror is open every Friday and Saturday in October.

Forbidden Hollows is open every Saturday in October.

This list will be updated.

Do you have an event you wish to be included? Email news@indianapublicmedia.org.