Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

CIB imposes deadline for convention center hotel agreement

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published October 16, 2025 at 6:59 PM EDT
Concrete footers have been poured around the perimeter on the east & north side of the site – also progressing on interior spread pads.
Courtesy Weddle Bros.
Foundation and underground utility work continues on the Bloomington Convention Center expansion project. Structural steel is scheduled to arrive next month.  

But the site of the proposed companion hotel across the street sits idle as city and hotel officials negotiate terms. 

Dora Hospitality was recommended a year ago to develop the former Bunger & Robertson site. The city bought the land north of the existing convention center for $7 million as an option for the expansion or hotel. 

Capital Improvement Board President John Whikehart proposed a 60-day deadline for a formal joint agreement with a path forward on the project or seek different developers

“If the two parties are not prepared to make this report by the December CIB regular meeting, the CIB will consider the options available to it to fulfill its responsibility to select a host hotel,” Whikehart said. 

The CIB stipulated the hotel must accommodate convention space, at least 200 sleeping rooms, valet parking, an independent restaurant, and lounge. It also asks for a roof-top or exterior setting offering locally sourced food and beverages and art.  

Bunger and Robertson Building next to the Convention Center.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The hotel would take about three years to build. The expansion project is scheduled to open in 2027 leaving two years without the extra hotel rooms. 

Bloomington’s director of economic development Jane Kupersmith said the city and Dora are still committed to the project. 

The CIB also elected not to spend about $1 million in extra funds for contingency items this early in the construction process.  

“Not only to reevaluate where we are in the budget when we get further into the project, but also to have conversation with other potential funding sources,” Whikehart said. 

Most of the alternate bids were long-term existing building maintenance items such as new windows and masonry work. 
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.

