Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

IU, Cignetti agree to new, 8-year deal worth almost $93 million

WFIU | By Patrick Beane
Published October 16, 2025 at 4:56 PM EDT
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti is walking on the football field wearing a headset.
Lydia Ely
/
AP Photo
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti walks the sideline during the first half of last Saturday's game against Oregon.

The Indiana football team’s rise to a national power has paid off for head coach Curt Cignetti. 

The university announced Thursday it agreed to a new eight-year contract with Cignetti that will pay him an annual base salary of approximately $11.6 million. 

According to the USA Today database of coaching salaries, it would make him the third-highest paid college football coach in the nation, behind Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Ohio State’s Ryan Day. 

The new deal, Cignetti’s second in two seasons, runs through Nov. 30, 2033. 

“At Indiana University, we are committed to performing at the highest levels in everything we do, and no one has exemplified that more than Coach Cignetti,” Indiana University President Pamela Whitten said in a statement.  

Cignetti took over a team that went 3-9 in 2023 and led the Hoosiers to an 11-2 record last season and its first appearance in the College Football Playoffs. He was named the Big Ten and national Coach of the Year. 

This season, Indiana is off to a 6-0 start and ranked No. 3 in the nation – its highest ranking ever. Media speculation suggested Cignetti would be a target for high-profile programs such as Penn State, which just fired its coach. 

“We are committed to investing in IU Football in such a way that we can compete at a championship level, and the No. 1 priority in doing that is ensuring that Coach Cignetti is the leader of our program,” IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said in a statement. “His accomplishments during the last season and a half have been nothing short of remarkable.” 

Last November, Cignetti signed an eight-year extension worth $8 million a season. 

The Hoosiers host Michigan State Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. 
Tags
News FeaturedLocal News
Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.