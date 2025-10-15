Mayor again asks council for salary metrics

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson is again asking city council to write salary metrics for elected officials. That includes the mayor, city clerk, and council members.

A salary committee last year provided guiding principles and values, but they did not get council approval.

Council looked at similar city salaries, staff appointee pay, and percentage of salaries to time spent on work. A consultant proposal recommended doubling council salaries. Council president Hopi Stosberg called it sticker shock.

For the coming year, Thomson is recommending a 2.7 percent raise for elected officials – the same cost of living adjustment for non–union city staff.

“Especially given the funding realities that we are facing moving forward under SEA-1,” Thomson said.

That’s Senate Enrolled Act 1 – Indiana’s property tax reform. Legislators cut property taxes, thus reducing local government and school revenue by millions of dollars a year.

City Clerk Nicole Bolden agrees with Thomson’s proposal and said council should also consider cost of living.

Stosberg said the committee needs more parameters for an ongoing salary ordinance.

“I’m just saying without guidance from everybody about what people actually want, it puts a committee of four in a real bind,” Stosberg said.

Committee chair Isabel Piedmont-Smith said she heard enough from discussion to move the ordinance forward.

Mayor: $142K – 10th in state

Clerk: $90K – 7th in state

City council: $25K – 6th in state (each member depends on length in office)