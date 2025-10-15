© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Mayor again asks council for salary metrics

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published October 15, 2025 at 5:16 PM EDT
Exterior sign of city hall
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Mayor Kerry Thomson is recommending a 2.7 percent raise for elected officials – the same cost of living adjustment for non–union city staff.

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson is again asking city council to write salary metrics for elected officials. That includes the mayor, city clerk, and council members.

A salary committee last year provided guiding principles and values, but they did not get council approval.

Read more: Council adopts budget amid trust issues

Council looked at similar city salaries, staff appointee pay, and percentage of salaries to time spent on work. A consultant proposal recommended doubling council salaries. Council president Hopi Stosberg called it sticker shock.

For the coming year, Thomson is recommending a 2.7 percent raise for elected officials – the same cost of living adjustment for non–union city staff.

“Especially given the funding realities that we are facing moving forward under SEA-1,” Thomson said.

That’s Senate Enrolled Act 1 – Indiana’s property tax reform. Legislators cut property taxes, thus reducing local government and school revenue by millions of dollars a year.

City Clerk Nicole Bolden agrees with Thomson’s proposal and said council should also consider cost of living.

Read more: Thomson talks budget reserves, council trust issues, unhoused incidents

Stosberg said the committee needs more parameters for an ongoing salary ordinance.

“I’m just saying without guidance from everybody about what people actually want, it puts a committee of four in a real bind,” Stosberg said.

Committee chair Isabel Piedmont-Smith said she heard enough from discussion to move the ordinance forward.

Mayor: $142K – 10th in state
Clerk: $90K – 7th in state
City council: $25K – 6th in state (each member depends on length in office)
Tags
News Local News
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.