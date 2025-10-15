© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Monroe County passes $131M budget

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published October 15, 2025 at 3:43 PM EDT
Monroe County courthouse
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Monroe County Council approved the 2026 budget on Oct. 14.

The Monroe County Council has approved a $131 million dollar budget for 2026.

The county’s budget comes after weeks of tough conversations. Councilmember Peter Iverson said the budget isn’t perfect. It includes significant cuts after federal program reductions. Gov. Mike Braun signed tax breaks into law which reduce local tax revenue. These and a local error led to $3.8 million reduction in revenue.

But Iverson believes the budget will benefit 750 Monroe County workers and residents.

“While some have described this year's process as lacking control, I respectfully disagree,” Iverson said. “What we've seen here is not incompetence but humility, collaboration, honest acknowledgement of our failures and strident efforts to adapt.”

The council was facing an $8 million shortfall at the start of the budget session.

But the 2026 budget includes a surplus and a rainy-day fund for emergencies, Iverson said. He said the budget lays a solid foundation for the future, when more tough conversations may be needed.

Other council members celebrated that Monroe County will not cut staff, unlike some other local governments. The county is under a hiring freeze and reduced overtime to account for the budget.

“Most importantly, we budgeted our values,” Iverson said. “This budget reflects our commitment to wages and compensation for our employees. It reflects our commitment to climate resilience, and it funds important restorative justice and mercy initiatives like pretrial services.”

Councilmember Marty Hawk was the only vote against the budget.

“We're really spending, spending,” Hawk said before the vote. “I'm not finding fault with anyone. I'm just saying thank you for being a part of it, because we're all going to have to try to get this under control next year.”
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.

