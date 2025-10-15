Monroe County passes $131M budget

The Monroe County Council has approved a $131 million dollar budget for 2026.

The county’s budget comes after weeks of tough conversations. Councilmember Peter Iverson said the budget isn’t perfect. It includes significant cuts after federal program reductions. Gov. Mike Braun signed tax breaks into law which reduce local tax revenue. These and a local error led to $3.8 million reduction in revenue.

But Iverson believes the budget will benefit 750 Monroe County workers and residents.

“While some have described this year's process as lacking control, I respectfully disagree,” Iverson said. “What we've seen here is not incompetence but humility, collaboration, honest acknowledgement of our failures and strident efforts to adapt.”

The council was facing an $8 million shortfall at the start of the budget session.

But the 2026 budget includes a surplus and a rainy-day fund for emergencies, Iverson said. He said the budget lays a solid foundation for the future, when more tough conversations may be needed.

Other council members celebrated that Monroe County will not cut staff, unlike some other local governments. The county is under a hiring freeze and reduced overtime to account for the budget.

“Most importantly, we budgeted our values,” Iverson said. “This budget reflects our commitment to wages and compensation for our employees. It reflects our commitment to climate resilience, and it funds important restorative justice and mercy initiatives like pretrial services.”

Councilmember Marty Hawk was the only vote against the budget.

“We're really spending, spending,” Hawk said before the vote. “I'm not finding fault with anyone. I'm just saying thank you for being a part of it, because we're all going to have to try to get this under control next year.”