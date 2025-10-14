Monroe County Council to hear $8 million request for new jail property

The Monroe County Council will consider an $8 million request to purchase property for a new jail.

The council will meet at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 to consider the funding to acquire the property and for contractual professional services. Jennifer Crossley, president of the Monroe County Council, said many discussions have taken place about the property, but the council has to approve the appropriations.

The county will build the 400-bed jail at North Park, near State Road 46 and Hunter Valley Road. It estimates the project will exceed $224 million. The property would also house the county courts offices for the clerk, prosecutors, and public defenders. County officials expect to finish building in 2029.

Commissioner Julie Thomas said the board already signed a purchase agreement for the property at North Park, and the appropriations will allow the county to buy it.

“Because the County Council is the fiscal body to approve such a project, I look forward to having this discussion with the rest of my council colleagues along with the commissioners,” Crossley said. “I am curious to know how the commissioners think we can move forward with this project when we still don't have a fix related to the Senate Bill 1 when it comes to our bonding capacity, and how we can fund a project of this magnitude.”

Senate Bill 1 reduced property taxes for Hoosiers, but it left local governments with more financial restrictions and raised funding concerns.

County officials agreed to build a new jail after a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana alleged conditions at the current jail are unconstitutional.

