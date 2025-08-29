© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Monroe County Council reviews plans for new jail

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published August 29, 2025 at 4:42 PM EDT
Awning and main entrance view of proposed justice center building.
Courtesy Monroe County
/
DLZ Architecture
Awning and main entrance view of proposed justice center building.

At a work session Friday morning, Monroe County Councilors went over plans for a new jail between Bloomington and Ellettsville.

While reviewing renderings of the 400-bed facility, they discussed cost-saving measures, since the county lost some ability to sell bonds under a new state law. That includes installing some mechanical equipment on the roof instead of isolated rooms.

But since the legislature changed its fundraising law, building the jail could take longer and cost more, according to County Councilor Trent Deckard.

Read more: Prisoners moved to courtrooms as Justice Center closed again for mold removal

“That's still going to exceed the bonding capability that we can do as a county anyway, because the state's basically told us you can't do anything other than buy some bubblegum next Friday and we're going to double check you on that,” Deckard said.

The bonding process is expected to start in January, with construction to begin in October of 2026 and end in mid-2029.
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
