Hoosiers refocus after standout performance at Oregon

For one of the most historic wins in IU football, the Hoosiers showed up on the road Saturday to defeat the number 3 Oregon Ducks, 30 to 20.

The now third-ranked Hoosiers had multiple stand-out performances on offense and defense, including senior running back Roman Hemby who accounted for two rushing touchdowns.

IU head coach Curt Cignetti said Hemby is a great, physical player to have on his team.

“Roman Hemby is a warrior. That guy gives 100% every day, every play, physical runner, fast, smart, great hands, great out of the backfield,” Cignetti said.

IU will face Michigan State at home Saturday.

Cignetti said Michigan State is looking to turn things around, and that the win will have to be earned.

"Playing a good football team this week in Michigan State. They had two hard fought losses on the road against USC and Nebraska," he said.

"They played really hard and had a chance to win both games, and then returned home, and I'm sure they're not real pleased with their performance.”

Michigan State is 3 and 3 on the season after losing to UCLA 38 to 13 at home.

IU’s Homecoming is Saturday. Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m.