© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Indiana hits #3 in AP poll - its highest ranking ever

WFIU | By Patrick Beane
Published October 13, 2025 at 8:12 AM EDT
IU football game
Alexandra Halm
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Hoosier the Bison appeared on field at IU's first football game of the season. (file photo)

The Indiana football team’s remarkable run under head coach Curt Cignetti now has the Hoosiers ranked third in the nation.

It’s the highest IU has ever been ranked.

Cignetti says the team can’t afford to relax after Saturday’s big win over then-number three Oregon in Eugene.

"We have to show up to work on Monday as a team, humble and hungry, ready to go against Michigan State, right? You know the challenges that this team is going to have this week so but it's a great win," Cignetti said.

Indiana is now 17-and-2 under Cignetti.

Last year, they finished 11-and-2 and made the college football playoffs for the first time.
Cignetti was asked to compare this year’s team to last, but declined.

"I don't want to go down that road," Cignetti said. "Ohio State won national championship. Notre Dame was second in the country, you know? So there's lot of football left to be played."

The Hoosiers are now 6-0 and tied with number one Ohio State atop the Big Ten standings.

Cignetti says the Hoosiers still have their doubters.

"Some people are always going to be for you. Some people are always going to be against you, because they need to be. And then there's a group in the middle, right? … So now the key is how we respond to Michigan State.”

They play host to Michigan State on Saturday. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on Peacock.
Tags
News TopLocal News
Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane