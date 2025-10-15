© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
MCCSC teachers union sees an agreement soon

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published October 15, 2025 at 6:36 PM EDT
Teachers stand outside Bloomington High School North wearing red to show solidarity for teachers during contract negotiations.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Teachers stand outside Bloomington High School North wearing red to show solidarity for teachers during contract negotiations.

Teachers across the Monroe County Community School Corp. gathered outside their schools throughout the day Wednesday to stand with the Monroe County Education Association in collective bargaining efforts and protest the state’s funding cuts. Contract negotiations began a month ago. 

At Bloomington High School North, about 30 teachers wearing red stood at the entrance carrying signs to show solidarity: 

“Without teachers, there is no education.” 

“We show up every day to change lives.” 

“Teachers deserve to feel seen, heard and valued.” 

MCEA President Jenny Noble-Kuchera said she cannot share details about negotiations out of a desire to maintaining good-faith bargaining. But she did say she’s hopeful the union and the administration will come to an agreement in the next two weeks. Then, the school board and union members must vote to ratify. 

Noble-Kuchera said an agreement may be voted on at the next school board meeting Oct. 28. At least four of the seven board members must vote yes for the agreement to be ratified. At least 20 percent of union members must also vote yes for the agreement to be ratified. There are 770 teachers in the bargaining unit and about 540 teachers who are union members. 

Every two years, when the state budget is released, MCCSC and MCEA meet to negotiate teacher salaries and benefits, such as medical and dental insurance.  

Until a new contract is agreed upon, teachers are paid according to the current contract signed two years ago. MCCSC and MCEA must come to an agreement by Nov. 15. 
