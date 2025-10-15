© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

BHS South para-athlete reflects on world championships

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:18 PM EDT
Violet Hall waves at the crowd as she is introduced in the 100-meter final.
Paralympic Games
Violet Hall waves at the crowd as she is introduced in the 100-meter final.

Bloomington South senior Violet Hall is back from competing at the Para World Championships in New Delhi, India, and is mostly happy with her performance. 

Hall, born without the lower part of her right arm, placed eighth in the women’s T47 100-meter final and fifth in the 200-meter final. 

Even though she didn’t get any personal bests, Hall is still satisfied, given the conditions. The weather was hotter and more humid than she was used to. 

“I'm still proud of myself just for getting there,” she said. “I kind of told myself, oh, focus on [how] at least you got here. And I was like, well, I'm here right now. I'm competing on a world level. Like, that's not a small thing. I shouldn't put that aside just because I didn't reach the times that I wanted.” 

Hall said the stands weren’t as crowded as she expected them to be, but she will still remember people cheering for her. She sees this opportunity as an experience builder. 

“I wasn't expecting a ton as far as how far I would get, or how well I would do,” she said. “It wasn't really about getting to the podium, because I knew that right now necessarily isn't my time just because, I mean, I'm just some random kid from Bloomington, Indiana, so far. But hopefully, as I continue to compete, I'm able to get my name out there and become a known name.” 

Hall said her favorite part of the championships was connecting with other athletes. One day, she visited the Taj Mahal with some staff and team members. 

“The fact that I was around all these people that I've only seen, like, competing on TV or on Instagram or been watching them race, the fact that I was in the same room as them, talking to all of them. That was definitely my favorite part,” she said. 

Hall was inspired by seeing people with different disabilities compete at such a high level. 

“Everyone was represented in a different way,” she said. “Everyone looked different, like even though some people I was like, well, they look like me, but like everyone has their own journey.” 

Hall is now shifting her focus to her last high school basketball season. After competing in track in the spring, she hopes to run in college, but she doesn’t know where. She hopes to compete in the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.  

“It's nice to have that break in between sports, even if it's from basketball, as track is my break, or from track, basketball is my break,” she said. “It's definitely good to have that variation, just to avoid burnout and avoid getting tired of track, especially considering that's what I want to do in the future, and that'll basically be my life, hopefully in the future.” 
Tags
News Local News
Isabella Vesperini
Isabella Vesperini is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News. She is majoring in journalism at the Indiana University Media School with a concentration in news reporting and editing, along with minors in Italian and political science.
See stories by Isabella Vesperini
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.