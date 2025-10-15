IU Homecoming: parade, pep rally, sold-out football

Indiana University will celebrate Homecoming weekend Oct. 17–18 with events across Bloomington, including the annual parade, pep rally, and football game against Michigan State.

The parade begins Friday at 5:15 p.m. from a new location—Woodlawn Avenue and 17th Street—and ends with a pep rally in Dunn Meadow. Saturday, fans can join the Homecoming Huddle tailgate before kickoff at Memorial Stadium.

IU Athletics says tickets and parking for all home football games this season are sold out.