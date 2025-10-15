© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

IU Homecoming: parade, pep rally, sold-out football

WFIU | By Myah Garza
Published October 15, 2025 at 2:50 PM EDT
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Kickoff begins at Memorial Stadium.

Indiana University will celebrate Homecoming weekend Oct. 17–18 with events across Bloomington, including the annual parade, pep rally, and football game against Michigan State.

The parade begins Friday at 5:15 p.m. from a new location—Woodlawn Avenue and 17th Street—and ends with a pep rally in Dunn Meadow. Saturday, fans can join the Homecoming Huddle tailgate before kickoff at Memorial Stadium.

IU Athletics says tickets and parking for all home football games this season are sold out.

Other events include the Red Cross Blood Drive, Neal-Marshall Alumni Club Reunion, and Habitat Homecoming Build. More information is available on the IU Alumni Association’s Homecoming events page.
Myah Garza
Myah Garza is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News and recent graduate of Indiana University. She double majored in psychology and journalism with a concentration in reporting and writing.
See stories by Myah Garza
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

