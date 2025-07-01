Myah Garza

Myah GarzaJournalist
Indiana University, local businesses, and wholesale utilities could face increases of around 50 percent.
Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson is scheduled to speak at Indiana University on Oct. 21 in replacement of Turning Point USA's co-founder Charlie Kirk.
Two former IU Turning Point USA organizers are asking a federal court to reconsider a lawsuitover the city’s denial of an “All Lives Matter” mural.
Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA), said ethanol demand is a key driver.
September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, and new data from the Indiana Youth Institute show one in five Indiana children ages 2 to 19 are living with obesity.
Farm-related deaths were the highest in five years in 2024. Purdue University’s agricultural safety program reports 28 farm-related deaths in Indiana last year—nearly double the 2023 total.
Indiana University, in collaboration with Indiana Sports Corp and Pacers Sports & Entertainment, has announced the Female Sports Performance and Research Initiative.
Perdue Farms has announced it will lay off nearly 300 employees at its Washington, Ind. facility next month.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says the clinic’s services will move to a new, larger facility in Bloomington that opens September 15.
Bloomington officials said scooter and e-bike numbers have stayed steady since last year, even though IU students report seeing fewer around campus. The city currently licenses only Bird, after Lime left in 2024.