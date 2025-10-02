Indiana girls show academic gains, but mental health challenges persist, report finds

Indiana girls are performing better in school than ever, but many continue to struggle with mental health. That’s according to the 2025 Indiana Girl Report, released by the Indiana Youth Institute in partnership with the Girl Scouts Coalition of Indiana.

The statewide report compiles data from thousands of Indiana girls, along with information from the Department of Education and other state agencies, to create a comprehensive snapshot of girls’ well-being.

IYI President and CEO Tami Silverman said the data reveal a complex picture of progress and concern. High school graduation rates for girls have reached a 10-year high at 92 percent, outpacing their male peers. Teen birth rates continue to decline, reflecting steady improvements in youth health.

Yet, mental health remains a pressing issue. Female students in grades seven through twelve are more than twice as likely as boys to report feelings of sadness, hopelessness, or suicidal thoughts. Still, there are signs of progress. The percentage of girls reporting persistent sadness declined from 47 percent to 39 percent compared to last year.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” Silverman said. “It’s not solved — 39 percent is still a hefty amount — but that’s positive momentum. The more we talk about and destigmatize mental health, the more young people feel comfortable reaching out for help.”

This year’s report emphasizes the importance of connection, finding that 56 percent of girls say they can talk to a friend about their feelings, and nearly 95 percent report having at least one trusted adult mentor. Silverman said those relationships are essential to well-being and success.

“Kids who have those networks do better academically, socially, and in career readiness,” she said. “Youth-serving organizations — from sports teams to mentoring programs — are crucial in building those connections.”

Deana Potterf, interim CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, said the report’s findings echo what she hears directly from girls.

“Our research team interviewed 91 girls across the state, and the message was clear: girls need connection,” Potterf said. “They need to feel part of a community.”

In response, Girl Scouts has expanded wellness initiatives, including mental health and body image badges, along with caregiver programs focused on modeling self-care. Potterf said positive role models are key to helping girls build confidence and manage stress.

“Girls emulate the women in their lives,” she said. “We’re helping both girls and caregivers understand the importance of healthy body image and self-compassion.”

The report also highlights the impact of social media, noting that girls experience bullying at twice the rate of boys and cyberbullying at three times the rate. Potterf said building supportive friendships can counteract those harms.

“Positive friendships make a huge difference,” she said. “Girls with strong friendships report improved moods, more confidence, and greater emotional safety.”

Silverman said the report should serve as a call to action for families, educators, and communities.

“Data are foundationally important,” she said. “But then you have to do something with it. This report is a call to strengthen connections and ensure every girl has the support she needs to thrive.”