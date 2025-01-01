Search Query
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.
WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.
About
Staff Directory
Administration
Jay Kincaid
Interim Executive Director
Rebecca Stanze
Director of Human Resources and Employee Experience
Kylie Bovenschen
HR Coordinator
Lorna Tatum
Financial Administration Coordinator
News
Sara Wittmeyer
News Bureau Chief
Joe Hren
Assistant News Director, Anchor/Reporter
Mark Alesia
Senior News Editor
Patrick Beane
Senior Producer
Devan Ridgway
Videographer
Clayton Baumgarth
Multimedia Journalist
Bente Bouthier
Multimedia Journalist
George Hale
Multi-Media Journalist
Ethan Sandweiss
Multimedia Journalist
Rebecca Thiele
Mulitmedia Journalist IPBS Statewide News Reporter
Aubrey Wright
Multimedia Journalist
Joanie Dugan
All Things Considered Host, WFIU
Bob Zaltsberg
Special Projects Editor, News
Radio
John Bailey
Broadcast Operations, WFIU
Aaron Cain
Program/Music Director, WFIU
David Johnson
Producer / Jazz Director, WFIU
LuAnn Johnson
Syndication Manager, WFIU
Laura Grannan
Traffic Manager
Christopher Burrus
Assistant Music Director, WFIU
Don Glass
Producer/Host, WFIU
Yaël Ksander
Host, A Moment of Science
William Morris
Producer/Host, WFIU
Tom Roznowski
Producer/Host, WFIU
TV
Eric Bolstridge
Director of Content
Scott Carmichael
Visual Effects Artist, WTIU
Todd Gould
Senior Producer/Director
Saddam Al-Zubaidi
Chief Videographer
Mary Ducette
Director of Engagement
Tyler Lake
Producer/Journalist, News
Nick Deel
Producer/Director
Alex Chambers
Multimedia Producer, WFIU
Eddie Stewart
WFIU Drivetime Host/Producer
Jake Lindsay
Videographer
Production
Kevon Wilson
Director of Media Productions
Sarah Curtiss
Cream & Crimson Studios Manager
Justin Crossley
Live Productions Manager
Danny French
Technical Services Manager
David González
Producer/Director
Peter Balsom
Technical Broadcast Facilities Manager
Nate Miller
Technical Broadcast Facilities Manager
John Timm
Videographer / Editor / Assistant Producer
Thomas Missell
Broadcast Production Engineer
Michael Long
Broadcast Technician
Riley Roberts
Technical Manager
Madlean Koehler
Technical Manager
Kandyce Combs
Production Assistant
Piper Sirois
Assistant Manager, Cream & Crimson Studios
Chase Murray
Technical Manager
Digital & Marketing
Jesse Loudenbarger
Director of Marketing
Eoban Binder
Director, Digital
Grant Shorter
Graphic Designer
Russell McGee
Producer/Coordinator, On-Air Promotions
Samantha Schemenauer
Social Media and Email Manager
Rachel Stull
Web Developer
Fundraising & Events
Amy O'Shaughnessy
Director, Development
Eva Zogorski
Director, Membership
Marianne Woodruff
Corporate Support
Pamela Boswell-Dike
Corporate Development Associate
Lacy Jones
Corporate Development Associate
Becky Jessmer
Donor Relations and Stewardship Associate
Darrell Myers
Producer, On-Air Fundraising
Engineering & IT
George Hopstetter
Director, Engineering and Operations
Howard Lacer
Assistant Chief Engineer, TV
Kevin Evans
Senior Broadcast Audio Technician
Nate Wrigley
Technical Director / Digital Engineer
Kyle Richmond
Broadcast Operations Coordinator
Brock Hamman
Broadcast Audio Specialist
Brian Neeley
Broadcast Technician
Katie Hammett
Broadcast Operations Coordinator
Ben Martin
IT User Support Technician
Kevin Winklepleck
Systems Administrator