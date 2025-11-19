Tyler LakeProducer, Nice Work
Wyatt LeGrand talks about how he transforms the ordinary into works that are greater than the sum of their parts.
Our hosts try the (in)famous Dubai chocolate and share their thoughts about it.
Curator Dr. Jennifer McComas talks about how the exhibition tells the story of the role the holocaust played in mid-century American Art.
Nice Work host Tyler Lake goes to find out what Bike Polo is and why it's different than other sports.
Linda Tien, the Director of the Gallery and Ryan Farley, the Program Coordinator, talk about Re:Visit — a show that hosts the work of visiting artists that have come to Indiana University over the past decade.
Interior Designer Kay Sargent talks about how neuroinclusive design benefits everyone.
Artist Meg Lagodzki talks about two exhibits, one of which she curated, that are currently on display in Bloomington.
The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra is collaborating with My Sister’s Closet. The concert is Sunday, October 19, at 5pm at the. Buskirk-Chumley Theater.
Ale's ice Cream shop is modeled after a traditional Mexican ice cream shop or paleteria, with a wide variety of ice cream flavors.
Cicada Cinema brings everything from campy genre flicks to arthouse and independent films to Bloomington.