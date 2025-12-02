© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

Orbit Room Stays Busy

By Tyler Lake
Published December 2, 2025 at 2:04 PM EST
Three men stand at pinball machines playing pinball,
Tyler Lake
A Tuesday night pinball tournament is one of the many events, discussions, and performances happening regularly at Orbit Room.

Consider Orbit Room, a space tucked away under the shops and restaurants that line the west of the square in Bloomington. It’s an event space, a pint-sized pinball parlor, a purveyor of highly regarded hot dogs, and it offers a whopping menu of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. It’s a place where you might catch some cult classics shown by Cicada Cinema, an astrology lecture, a bit of jazz, a rock band, or some freak out electro-acoustic group making a stop in Bloomington as part of a larger tour. Local acts, touring acts, things not exactly describable as acts; Orbit Room showcases it all. They keep a busy calendar you can check out at orbitbtown.com

Tyler Lake
Producer, Nice Work
