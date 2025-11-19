One Size Misfits All

It turns out that when you design something to fit everyone, it doesn't really fit anyone.At least according to Kay Sargent. She serves as the Director of Thought Leadership, Interiors at the global design firm HOK . Maybe that seems obvious, but if you look around, you see a lot of things that seem designed without any single person in mind. The office is a great place to start. The same lighting, the same desks, the same noise levels. A lot of sameness.

That is something Sargent thinks a lot about. She is here in Bloomington as part of Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture+ Design’s Design Speaker Series. She says that creating more flexibility is a big part of neuroinclusive design, but it ends up benefiting everyone.