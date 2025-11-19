© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Nice Work

One Size Misfits All

By Tyler Lake
Published October 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
A set of cubicles in a drab office space without people in it
Adobe Stock
Interior designer Kay Sargent says the sameness of modern office spaces are a hindrance to the neurodivergent, and that sameness doesn't really benefit anyone.

It turns out that when you design something to fit everyone, it doesn't really fit anyone.At least according to Kay Sargent. She serves as the Director of Thought Leadership, Interiors at the global design firm HOK. Maybe that seems obvious, but if you look around, you see a lot of things that seem designed without any single person in mind. The office is a great place to start. The same lighting, the same desks, the same noise levels. A lot of sameness.

That is something Sargent thinks a lot about. She is here in Bloomington as part of Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture+ Design’s Design Speaker Series. She says that creating more flexibility is a big part of neuroinclusive design, but it ends up benefiting everyone.

Full Episode

Tags
Nice Work Story
Stay Connected
Tyler Lake
Reporter
See stories by Tyler Lake