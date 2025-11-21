Remembrance and Renewal: American Artist and the Holocaust 1940-1970 is an exhibition at the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art that tells the story of the role the holocaust played in mid-century American Art. Nice Work host Tyler Lake spoke with the curator of the exhibition Dr. Jennifer McComas, who is also the Curator of European and American art at the museum. The show is organized around four themes: destruction, exile, remembrance, and renewal. The show features over 70 pieces including a striking abstract piece from Frank Stella that illustrates the many different way artists found to address the horrors of the holocaust.