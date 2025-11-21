They Ride Bicycles Don't They?

Out in Building Trades Park on Bloomington's near west side some people meet up a couple times a week, weather permitting, to connect with each other. But also, to play bike polo. They are called Bloomington Bike Polo. This crew, a lot of them have volunteered at the Bloomington Community Bike Project, and there is a DIY spirit to the whole affair. Generally speaking, they are the kinds of people that like to make things, like to do things, and like to help others make and do things. It’s a good bunch. They are out on the basketball court of Building and Trades Park from 5:30 p.m. to dark on Thursdays and between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays, again, weather permitting. They welcome new players and even have bikes and gear to help get you started. But if you would rather, you can just watch them play what turns out to be a fast-paced and oddly graceful game. It looks like a ton of fun. Nice Work host Tyler Lake went to find out what makes him think it’s different than a lot of other sports.