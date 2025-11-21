© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

They Ride Bicycles Don't They?

By Tyler Lake,
Alex Chambers
Published November 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Three people riding bicycles carrying small mallets chase a ball while playing a game of hardcourt bike polo.
Tyler Lake
Bike riders gather at Building Trades park in Bloomington twice a week to play the somewhat novel sport of bike polo.

Out in Building Trades Park on Bloomington's near west side some people meet up a couple times a week, weather permitting, to connect with each other. But also, to play bike polo. They are called Bloomington Bike Polo. This crew, a lot of them have volunteered at the Bloomington Community Bike Project, and there is a DIY spirit to the whole affair. Generally speaking, they are the kinds of people that like to make things, like to do things, and like to help others make and do things. It’s a good bunch. They are out on the basketball court of Building and Trades Park from 5:30 p.m. to dark on Thursdays and between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays, again, weather permitting. They welcome new players and even have bikes and gear to help get you started. But if you would rather, you can just watch them play what turns out to be a fast-paced and oddly graceful game. It looks like a ton of fun. Nice Work host Tyler Lake went to find out what makes him think it’s different than a lot of other sports.

Tyler Lake
Reporter
Alex Chambers
Alex Chambers runs WFIU’s arts desk, and produces and hosts WFIU’s Inner States, a weekly podcast and radio show about arts, culture, and ideas from southern Indiana and beyond. He’s the co-creator of How to Survive the Future, a podcast about the present, produced in partnership with Indiana Humanities. He has a PhD in American Studies, with a dissertation called Climate Violence and the Poetics of Refuge, and a book of poems called Bindings: A Preparation, about domestic life and empire. In his spare time, he teaches audio storytelling at the IU Media School. When he’s not in the woods gathering sound, you might see him out for a run on the streets of Bloomington.
