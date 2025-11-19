© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Nice Work

A Retrospective of Visiting Artists at the Grunwald Gallery

By Kayte Young,
Tyler Lake
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:56 PM EST
an art display feature black grass and three black clouds raining black jewels down on the grass below.
Tyler Lake
Lauren Fensterstock's work, "The Unending," is on view at the Grunwald Gallery of Art.

The Grunwald Gallery is one of Bloomington’s best kept secrets, and we mean to change that! This small art space buried deep in the Fine Arts Building, like some police booths, is a lot larger on the inside than it appears from outside. The gallery is home to some of Bloomington's most experimental and avant-garde exhibitions, like the striking triad of shimmering black clouds, raining dark jewels onto jet black grass that sits in the center of the space as part of the current exhibition. Nice Work hosts Kayte Young and Tyler Lake sat down with Linda Tien, the Director of the Gallery and Ryan Farley, the Program Coordinator, to talk about that show. It’s called Re:Visit and it hosts the work of visiting artists that have come to Indiana University over the past decade.

