What To Do at the End of December

The holidays are jam-packed with things to do—we’ve already discussed two festive events happening in Bloomington on Nice Work. But what else is in store for the latter half of December? Alex sent Kayte and Tyler out to discover the best ways to round out the busy holiday season.



Messiah Sing-Along at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church – Sunday December 14 at 3 p.m.

Garlands & Greenery Tours & Festivities at Wylie House Museum – December 19 and 20 from 10 am to 4 p.m.

Holiday of Lights Drive-Through Christmas Light Display at the Monroe County Fairgrounds – December 19 at 6 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life at Brown County Playhouse – December 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Dive Deeper at WonderLab – December 26 from 3-4 p.m.

Ready to say “Bah, humbug!” and throw the towel in on merriment? They also found some ways to escape the festivities.

See a show at The Comedy Attic – Their lineup of December performances—including a New Year’s celebration—is available online.

Join The Back Door for karaoke, trivia nights, and lots of line dancing – Visit their events calendar for dates and details.

The IU Moving Image Archive presents You (probably) Haven’t Seen This Before at Blockhouse Bar – December 18 at 7 p.m.

Jacobs Harp Academy Winter Concert at Auer Hall – December 14 at 2 p.m.

Weird Fiction Book Club at Morgenstern Books – December 28 at 7 p.m.

Zine Club and Collage Collective collaboration at Bloomington Fine Art Supply – December 18 from 5-7 p.m.

... and more on the WFIU Community Calendar!

