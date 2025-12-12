© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

What To Do at the End of December

By Alex Chambers,
Tyler LakeKayte Young
Published December 12, 2025 at 1:49 PM EST
promotional photo for theater produciton of It's a Wonderful Life. shows a black and white photo from the movie, silouetted figure in hat walking down the street in the snow with dates.
courtesy of Historic Brown County Playhouse
The stage adaption of "It's a Wonderful Life" is happening through December 20, 2025 at The Historic Brown County Playhouse in Nashville, IN. There's more than holiday happenings listed below.

The holidays are jam-packed with things to do—we’ve already discussed two festive events happening in Bloomington on Nice Work. But what else is in store for the latter half of December? Alex sent Kayte and Tyler out to discover the best ways to round out the busy holiday season.

  • Messiah Sing-Along at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church – Sunday December 14 at 3 p.m.
  • Garlands & Greenery Tours & Festivities at Wylie House Museum – December 19 and 20 from 10 am to 4 p.m.
  • Holiday of Lights Drive-Through Christmas Light Display at the Monroe County Fairgrounds – December 19 at 6 p.m.
  • It’s a Wonderful Life at Brown County Playhouse – December 19 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Dive Deeper at WonderLab – December 26 from 3-4 p.m.

Ready to say “Bah, humbug!” and throw the towel in on merriment? They also found some ways to escape the festivities.

  • See a show at The Comedy Attic – Their lineup of December performances—including a New Year’s celebration—is available online.
  • Join The Back Door for karaoke, trivia nights, and lots of line dancing – Visit their events calendar for dates and details.
  • The IU Moving Image Archive presents You (probably) Haven’t Seen This Before at Blockhouse Bar – December 18 at 7 p.m.
  • Jacobs Harp Academy Winter Concert at Auer Hall – December 14 at 2 p.m.
  • Weird Fiction Book Club at Morgenstern Books – December 28 at 7 p.m.
  • Zine Club and Collage Collective collaboration at Bloomington Fine Art Supply – December 18 from 5-7 p.m.

... and more on the WFIU Community Calendar!

Alex Chambers
Alex Chambers runs WFIU’s arts desk, and produces and hosts WFIU’s Inner States, a weekly podcast and radio show about arts, culture, and ideas from southern Indiana and beyond. He’s the co-creator of How to Survive the Future, a podcast about the present, produced in partnership with Indiana Humanities. He has a PhD in American Studies, with a dissertation called Climate Violence and the Poetics of Refuge, and a book of poems called Bindings: A Preparation, about domestic life and empire. In his spare time, he teaches audio storytelling at the IU Media School. When he’s not in the woods gathering sound, you might see him out for a run on the streets of Bloomington.
Tyler Lake
Producer, Nice Work
Kayte Young
Kayte Young discovered her passion for growing, cooking, foraging and preserving fresh food when she moved to Bloomington in 2007. With a background in construction, architecture, nutrition education and writing, she brings curiosity and a love of storytelling to a show about all things edible. Kayte raises bees, a small family and a yard full of food in Bloomington’s McDoel Gardens neighborhood.
