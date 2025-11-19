Painting and Curating the Forest

Nature takes center stage in artist Meg Lagodzki 's work. That Includes two exhibits, one of which she curated, that are currently on display in Bloomington.

In “No Innocent Landscape” She shares the Process Gallery at Maxwell Hall with artist Max Fertik. Her pieces there depict the splintered remains of storm damaged trees.

She also curated Forest: 90 years of the Hoosier National Forest. Her work there is shown alongside other artists, bringing different perspectives on the natural world.

Forest: 90 years of the Hoosier National Forest is up at the John Waldron Arts Center through October 26th. And No Innocent Landscape is on view through October 31st.