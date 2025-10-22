© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We are experiencing a technical issue with our WTIU digital streams which may impact YouTube TV, HULU Live TV, Amazon, Local Now, PBS.org, the PBS App, and streaming on WTIU.org. Our programming lineup may differ from our usual schedule as we work to resolve this issue. Broadcasts are not impacted on cable, over-the-air receivers, DISH, or DirecTV Stream at this time.

Due to a technical issue, we are currently able to deliver only live network feeds on WFIU2. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore the full program schedule you’re accustomed to hearing.

Columbus church erases $1.8 million in medical debt

WFIU | By Myah Garza
Published October 22, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT
Medical debt is one of the leading causes of bankruptcy in the U.S., often leaving families unable to seek further care.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP Photo
Medical debt is one of the leading causes of bankruptcy in the U.S., often leaving families unable to seek further care.

Nearly 1,500 residents across Bartholomew, Brown and Jackson counties are getting unexpected relief — letters in the mail telling them their medical debt has been wiped away.

As part of its 200th anniversary celebration, First Presbyterian Church of Columbus partnered with Undue Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that buys and forgives medical debt for pennies on the dollar. Building on an initial $20,000 donation, the congregation helped erase $1.78 million in medical debt for 1,488 Hoosiers across south-central Indiana.

“It feels like we're doing our part as neighbors to support and encourage one another,” said Rev. Dr. Felipe Martínez, pastor at First Presbyterian Church.

Martínez said the idea came from a family in the church who learned about Undue Medical Debt’s model and made a foundational $20,000 gift. The organization identifies debt that has been sold to collection agencies and uses donations to purchase and erase it.

The church focused its efforts locally, targeting debt in Bartholomew and surrounding counties. Martínez said that approach reflects the congregation’s ongoing work to address both immediate and systemic issues in the community.

“We’re good at zooming in and seeing needs up close,” he said. “But we’ve also been trying to zoom out — to think about the systemic issues that impact our community, like structural racism and systemic poverty.”

Medical debt is one of the leading causes of bankruptcy in the U.S., often leaving families unable to seek further care. Martínez said the church saw the partnership as a tangible way to relieve that burden.

“Even if the debt has been sold to collection agencies and is being bought for pennies on the dollar, that family feels the entire debt removed,” he said. “It’s a blessing that we can be good stewards of this donation and make life a little easier for our fellow Hoosiers.”

Individuals whose debt was cleared will soon receive letters directly from Undue Medical Debt. Martínez said some people might mistake them for scams — but the letters are real and carry good news.

“I hope that even if they don't know where the donation came from, they will feel that their neighbors are looking out for them,” Martinez said.

The church still has $10,000 reserved to cancel more debt when the next purchase becomes available.
Tags
News Indiana NewsdeskLocal News
Myah Garza
Myah Garza is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News and recent graduate of Indiana University. She double majored in psychology and journalism with a concentration in reporting and writing.
See stories by Myah Garza

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.