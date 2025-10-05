© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
BHS South's Violet Hall finishes fifth in world in 200 meters

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published October 5, 2025 at 1:13 PM EDT
Violet Hall, second from right, just before Sunday's final in the World Para Championships 200-meter final in India. She finished fifth.
Bloomington South senior Violet Hall finished fifth in the 200-meter final Sunday at the World Para Championships for track and field in New Delhi, India.

Hall, 17, ran a time of 25.51 seconds, just ahead of the other American in the field, Kerragan Johnson. The winner, 22-year-old Kiara Rodriguez of Ecuador, set a world record of 24.34 seconds.

Hall, who was born without the lower part of her right arm, competes in the T47 category in para competition.

She qualified for the final by finishing with a time of 25.50 seconds in the semifinals.

Earlier in the meet, Hall made it through the semifinals in the 100 meters, finishing eighth in the final.

Hall is also a basketball player at Bloomington South.

Violet Hall during introductions of the athletes in the 200-meter final at the World Para Championships of track and field.
