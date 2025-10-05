BHS South's Violet Hall finishes fifth in world in 200 meters

Bloomington South senior Violet Hall finished fifth in the 200-meter final Sunday at the World Para Championships for track and field in New Delhi, India.

Hall, 17, ran a time of 25.51 seconds, just ahead of the other American in the field, Kerragan Johnson. The winner, 22-year-old Kiara Rodriguez of Ecuador, set a world record of 24.34 seconds.

Hall, who was born without the lower part of her right arm, competes in the T47 category in para competition.

She qualified for the final by finishing with a time of 25.50 seconds in the semifinals.

Earlier in the meet, Hall made it through the semifinals in the 100 meters, finishing eighth in the final.

Hall is also a basketball player at Bloomington South.