City reacts to arrest of Board of Public Safety member

Stephen E. Walker, arrested Thursday on a charge of possession of child pornography, was removed from his position on Bloomington's Board of Public Safety, according to the mayor's office.

Walker, 34, remained in custody Friday at the Monroe County Jail, according to online records.

The Board of Public Safety oversees the city's police and fire departments. All five members are appointed by the mayor.

A city spokesperson declined an interview and issued a statement.

"The City does not conduct criminal background checks for board appointments, and in this case, there would have been nothing to find. Mr. Walker had no prior record," the statement said.

"What is important now is accountability. In Bloomington, it does not matter who you are or what role you hold. When individuals do harm or act unlawfully, they are held responsible. That is the expectation in Bloomington and will not change."