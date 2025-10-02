Board of Public Safety member arrested on child porn charge

Stephen Edward Walker, a member of Bloomington's Board of Public Safety, was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Walker, 34, was taken into custody without incident, said Captain Ryan Pedigo of the Bloomington Police Department. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Pedigo said the arrest was part of an investigation involving another person in Boston. The person was found to be sharing child pornography online with an unknown person.

"Investigators were able to determine that the unknown person was Stephen Walker," Pedigo said in a statement.

The charge is a level 5 felony.

The five-member Board of Public Safety is appointed by the mayor and oversees the police and fire departments.