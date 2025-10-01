Bloomington man facing felony charges after fatal accident

A Bloomington man is facing felony charges, following a fatal vehicle crash in February last year.

Joshua Lee Scroggins is charged with reckless homicide and causing death operating a vehicle under the influence, and a few misdemeanors.

Police responded to a serious vehicle crash with injury just after 8 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2024.

According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses say Scroggins was driving “pretty fast” southbound in a white Ford F150 when he hit John Skirvin’s GMC at the intersection of South Garrison Chapel and West Gardner roads in Bloomington.



Police documents show he was driving around 50 to 65 miles per hour — the speed limit there is 35 miles per hour.

Skirvin was declared dead at the scene.

“While it is reasonable to believe that Skirvin would have been able to see Scroggins’ vehicle traveling southbound, it was Scroggins’ unsafe speed that did not allow the amount of time that a reasonable and prudent individual driving in that moment would expect to have to complete his turn safely,” the probable cause affidavit reads. “The crash investigation indicated the primary cause of the crash was Scroggins was travelling at an unsafe speed as he approached the intersection.”

Scroggins was transported to IU Health Bloomington for treatment of injuries. While at the hospital, police said “Scroggins had spontaneously uttered that he had recently consumed cocaine.”

Police also reported medication bottles and marijuana products were in Scroggins’ vehicle.

Blood draw results show Scroggins was driving under the influence of cocaine.

According to Skirvin’s autopsy, his cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.