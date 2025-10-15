© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Bloomington Parks and Rec to plant 20 new native trees

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published October 15, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
Trees along Kirkwood Avenue
Saddam Al-Zubaidi
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Trees along Kirkwood Avenue

Twenty native trees will be planted this year on Kirkwood Avenue and around the downtown area as part of a small-scale project, said Bloomington urban forester Haskell Smith.  

An $8,500 contract with Davey Tree Expert Company was approved at a Board of Park Commissioners meeting in September, Smith said. Fourteen new trees will be planted and six will be replaced.  

“Like any tree planting project in any area where people spend time, eventually with the canopy, it will help reduce the heat island effects, people are more likely to spend time in our downtown area and support our local businesses,” he said. “But as well as the beautification, people like trees, people are drawn to them.” 

The trees planted will include Redbuds, hawthorns, yellowwood and American hornbeam. An informational sign will be placed at the 20 locations.  

Another project underway is Bicentennial Tree Planting Round Three that involves 380 new trees in the Bloomington area and grants for tree maintenance, Smith said. Parks and Recreation has 24,000 trees in its inventory and several thousand not inventoried that it maintains.  
Natalie Fitzgibbons
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

