Bloomington Parks and Rec to plant 20 new native trees

Twenty native trees will be planted this year on Kirkwood Avenue and around the downtown area as part of a small-scale project, said Bloomington urban forester Haskell Smith.

An $8,500 contract with Davey Tree Expert Company was approved at a Board of Park Commissioners meeting in September, Smith said. Fourteen new trees will be planted and six will be replaced.

“Like any tree planting project in any area where people spend time, eventually with the canopy, it will help reduce the heat island effects, people are more likely to spend time in our downtown area and support our local businesses,” he said. “But as well as the beautification, people like trees, people are drawn to them.”

The trees planted will include Redbuds, hawthorns, yellowwood and American hornbeam. An informational sign will be placed at the 20 locations.

Another project underway is Bicentennial Tree Planting Round Three that involves 380 new trees in the Bloomington area and grants for tree maintenance, Smith said. Parks and Recreation has 24,000 trees in its inventory and several thousand not inventoried that it maintains.