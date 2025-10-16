© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Daily Student could have First Amendment claim, but legal expert says more facts needed

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published October 16, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Media, faculty groups and free speech organizations have accused IU of censorship for ordering the IDS to remove news from a special print edition. But IU leaders have not publicly spoken about their position.

When Indiana University announced it would stop printing the Indiana Daily Student after former Director of Student Media Jim Rodenbush refused to remove all news from an upcoming special homecoming edition, student journalists and press organizations accused it of censorship. 

But some legal experts say there’s not enough information yet to make that call. 

Read more: IU fires adviser of student media, stops printing Daily Student

Steve Sanders, a professor of law at IU and former IDS reporter, said if the university were punishing the IDS or trying to quash specific stories, the paper would have a strong First Amendment case. But if both sides understood that the homecoming special was a marketing vehicle, that looks more like a business dispute. 

But without more information about that arrangement, he doesn’t feel comfortable drawing a conclusion. 

“It's difficult I think for a newsroom to assert First Amendment rights against its publisher, even when that publisher is essentially a government agency,” Sanders said. “I just think there are too many unknowns here.” 

Sanders added that the paper’s financial relationship with the university also affects its leverage. While the IDS was previously self-supporting from ad revenue, IU paid off nearly $1 million in debt when advertisers dried up. That makes the newspaper more financially dependent on the university than ever before. 

“The university has assumed essentially control and responsibility for the business operations of the paper, while claiming to be committed to editorial independence,” Sanders said. “But the line between those two has always been messy.” 

He added, “There's no direct evidence that anyone can point to, I think, that the university is punishing the IDS for any of the aggressive reporting it's done.” 

But the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression – a free speech organization that recently ranked IU as the worst public university for First Amendment Rights – said it’s censorship regardless of whether the decision was financial. 

Student Press Program Officer Dominic Coletti said he won’t rule out retribution as a factor either. 

“The university ordered the advisor to control the content of the paper. That's a problem regardless of motive,” he said. “The university's motive might not be retaliatory, but that would still be a problem.” 

Coletti said if the university had been clear about its changing relationship with the IDS, things would be murkier.  

“They could have said, ‘Look, we are only going to fund you if X, Y or Z.’ The problem is they didn't do that. As far as we can tell, the charter is still valid,” he said. “The charter still establishes the IDS as an editorially independent paper.” 

FIRE is also organizing a campaign to pressure the university to offer Rodenbush his job back. The dean of the media school fired Rodenbush the same day IU announced printing would end. 

IU says ending print will help prepare students for digital careers, but it did not comment on the timing of the decision. 

Mike Arnold will be assisting in the interim in his role as executive director of public media.
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.

