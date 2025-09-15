Hundreds honor Charlie Kirk at Indiana University vigil

Students and community members gathered in Indiana University’s Alumni Hall on Sunday night for a vigil honoring Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk who was assassinated on September 10. More than 600 people attended the event, organized by the university’s Turning Point USA chapter.

On top of being a memorial, the evening became a stand for the values Kirk championed such as free speech, Christian values and conservative activism.

The event blended political speech with Christian worship, including speeches from Senator Todd Young, Attorney General Todd Rokita and Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith.

Worship music echoed through the hall between speakers, as attendees lifted their hands, prayed silently. During speeches, many in the audience responded to claims with “Amen.”

James Chambers, president of the IU chapter of TPUSA, called the event a success. He said it was the largest gathering of conservatives in recent IU history, and he hopes the movement will continue to honor Kirk and first amendment rights.

“The fact that this happened on a college campus is sickening,” Chambers said. “It's a blow to all college students around the nation, and frankly, it begs the question, are we able to exercise our free speech?”

At one point during the evening, a pastor prayed over the crowd. A group of four women stood in the back, arms wrapped around each other, praying quietly under the pastor’s voice asking God for strength, wisdom and peace. One of them cried as they stood together.

Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University during a TPUSA rally in front of thousands of students. The killing has ignited debates about political violence and first amendment freedoms.

Despite the murder happening at a college, students said they still feel safe. IU student Olivia Riegle said Kirk’s death emboldened her to stand stronger in her Christian values.

“Right now is not the time to be shy about speaking up,” Riegle said. “I have never felt more of a tug on my heart from God to be more courageous.”

Riegle called Kirk’s death disheartening and said she hopes people will use his death to stand up for their political and religious views.

During his speech, Young asked the crowd to pray for Kirk’s wife, Erika, and their two children.

“People have been moved to pray,” he said. “They’ve been moved to try to understand how tragedy could befall this great nation.”

Security at the IMU was tight. Attendees were screened by metal detectors and more than 20 police officers with Indiana University Police Department and Indiana State Police patrolled, including some stationed on the roof. No bags were allowed inside.

Kirk was scheduled for a speaking event at IU on Oct. 21. Chambers said he had been coordinating with IUPD to ensure the event was safe for Kirk and attendees.

“Free and open speech was his signature cause, his signature issue,” Young said. “He modeled free speech on a daily basis. It's tragic that he couldn't descend on Bloomington.”

Young called on everyone to speak and argue with one another, regardless of their differences.

“I’m not asking everyone to get a P.h.D, a bunch of pencil neck nerds, right? No, that's not what America was built on. I want respectful, public argument," Young said.

Audience member Terrence Goldrick stood wrapped in an American flag blanket near the stage waving a small flag.

“What happened to Charlie is an attack on freedom of speech, which is one of the greatest rights we have as Americans in this country,” Goldrick said. “The fact that it happened so brutally and on camera is a reminder to everyone that we have to do what we have to do to make sure freedom of speech is embraced.”

Goldrick had a ticket to see Charlie Kirk at IU in October.

“Charlie Kirk was a pioneer and a warrior for freedom of speech in the country,” Goldrick said. “I wish we were here under different circumstances.”

Rokita started his speech with a 20 second “U-S-A” chant, copying a frequently heard chant at TPUSA rallies. While he did not know Kirk, he praised his ideals.

“Charlie understood that robust free speech in the public square and on college campuses is the cornerstone of self-government and the antidote of false speech,” Rokita said.

Beckwith spoke toward the end of the event, telling attendees that TPUSA chose to grow its presence in Indiana because the state would defend their free speech.

Outside the hall, a live stream of the event played in the solarium where people sat on the floor or leaned against walls.

Students filtered in wearing MAGA hats, American flag apparel and TPUSA buttons. Many attendees wore shirts with messages including “Charlie Kirk is a Hero,” “I AM CHARLIE” and “RIP Charlie Kirk.”

President of IU Republicans Dillon Burns said Kirk was unique in his ability to mobilize college students to be politically active. He said his death shows an unfortunate trend in growing political violence in the country.

Kirk’s assassination follows two attempts on President Donald Trump’s life and the killing of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.

“Political violence in general, regardless of which way you lean, should not be happening in any way, shape or form,” Burns said. “We need to try and work to get back to this idea that we can have constructive and vigorous conversation and debate without having to worry about any harm to our safety.”