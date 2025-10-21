© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We are experiencing a technical issue with our WTIU digital streams which may impact YouTube TV, HULU Live TV, Amazon, Local Now, PBS.org, th PBS App, and streaming on ipm.org. Our programming lineup may differ from our usual schedule as we work to resolve this issue. Broadcasts are not impacted on cable, over-the-air receivers, DISH, or DirecTV Stream at this time.

Woman in custody died of natural causes, according to initial findings

WFIU | By Bente Bouthier
Published October 21, 2025 at 10:42 AM EDT
According to Bloomington Police Captain Ryan Pedigo, officers brought her to the Monroe County Jail. While waiting in an entryway, her condition deteriorated.

The woman who died in police custody Friday outside the Monroe County Jail “appears to have died of natural causes,” police said.

According to a release from the Bloomington Police Department, investigators attended the 64-year-old woman’s autopsy Monday and spoke with the pathologist about the initial findings.

Read more: Woman dies in police custody at Monroe County Jail

Police have not received toxicology results yet. The Monroe County Coroner’s office will make an official determination on what caused the woman’s death once those results are available.

The woman was arrested from Seminary Square on Friday after officers recognized her as someone with active warrants.

Police said her warrants were for two counts of criminal trespass and one of public nudity, all class A misdemeanors.
Tags
News Local News
Bente Bouthier
Bente Bouthier is a reporter and show producer with WFIU and WTIU News. She graduated from Indiana University in 2019, where she studied journalism, public affairs, and French.
See stories by Bente Bouthier

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.