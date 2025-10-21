Woman in custody died of natural causes, according to initial findings

The woman who died in police custody Friday outside the Monroe County Jail “appears to have died of natural causes,” police said.

According to a release from the Bloomington Police Department, investigators attended the 64-year-old woman’s autopsy Monday and spoke with the pathologist about the initial findings.

Police have not received toxicology results yet. The Monroe County Coroner’s office will make an official determination on what caused the woman’s death once those results are available.

The woman was arrested from Seminary Square on Friday after officers recognized her as someone with active warrants.

Police said her warrants were for two counts of criminal trespass and one of public nudity, all class A misdemeanors.