Universities must explain how new degrees promote American values

Before creating new degrees, Indiana’s public colleges and universities will have to explain to the state how they will promote American values.

The new degree proposal form issued by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education asks:

“How does the proposed program cultivate civic responsibility and commitment to the core values of American society? For example, how does the curriculum include components that emphasize civic engagement and the duties of citizenship in a free society?”

Communications director for the commission Emily Price said the directive was announced at the group’s Nov. 13 meeting.

It is especially important because the government recently eliminated hundreds of degrees with low numbers of graduates , forcing the creation of many new consolidated programs that will need the Commission’s approval.

This announcement also follows President Trump’s “ Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education ,” which says universities that sign a compact agreeing to certain policy priorities will get preferential treatment for federal funding. The administration has not sent the compact to any Indiana schools.

Any new degrees must be approved by the Commission for Higher Education.