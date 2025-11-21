© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Universities must explain how new degrees promote American values

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published November 21, 2025 at 3:44 PM EST
Katie Jenner, secretary of education and commissioner for higher education
Ethan Sandweiss
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Above: Katie Jenner, commissioner for higher education and state secretary of education. The Commission announced the changes at its Nov. 13 meeting.

Before creating new degrees, Indiana’s public colleges and universities will have to explain to the state how they will promote American values.

The new degree proposal form issued by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education asks:

“How does the proposed program cultivate civic responsibility and commitment to the core values of American society? For example, how does the curriculum include components that emphasize civic engagement and the duties of citizenship in a free society?”

Communications director for the commission Emily Price said the directive was announced at the group’s Nov. 13 meeting. 

It is especially important because the government recently eliminated hundreds of degrees with low numbers of graduates, forcing the creation of many new consolidated programs that will need the Commission’s approval.  

This announcement also follows President Trump’s “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” which says universities that sign a compact agreeing to certain policy priorities will get preferential treatment for federal funding. The administration has not sent the compact to any Indiana schools. 

Any new degrees must be approved by the Commission for Higher Education. 
Tags
News TopFeatured
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.