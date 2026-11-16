Rokita presses governor over Charlie Kirk posts after no Indiana educator licenses revoked

More than a year after warning that Indiana teachers could lose their licenses over social media posts about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Gov. Mike Braun says the complaints did not warrant disciplinary action, despite Attorney General Todd Rokita’s renewed demands for punishment.

Rokita said his office referred 25 licensed educators to the Indiana Department of Education for possible discipline and now accuses Braun and Education Secretary Katie Jenner of failing to follow through on the governor’s original warnings.

Leslie Bonilla Muñiz / Indiana Capital Chronicle Gov. Mike Braun speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in Indianapolis.

Braun, however, defended his administration’s handling of the complaints, saying last week that the cases went through the state’s established review process and did not meet the legal standard for licensing action, in part because of First Amendment concerns.

“It involved First Amendment issues,” Braun said. “And it simply didn’t meet the threshold level to do it.”

The Republican governor acknowledged Rokita’s concerns but characterized the attorney general’s public criticism on social media as part of the normal workings of state government.

“I think that all was in the normal back and forth of what he ought to be doing to make sure we’re staying on point,” Braun said. “And in this case, we did to the extent we could.”

Rokita disputes that explanation, though, and continues to insist that the state should at least hold disciplinary proceedings to determine whether educators who posted about Kirk’s death violated Indiana’s professional standards.

“I’m not saying that every license has to be revoked or anything else,” Rokita said Friday during an appearance on WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel Show. “But there should be a process and a hearing and a decision made as to what’s happening to these teachers.”

Indiana law permits disciplinary action against an educator’s license for immorality, misconduct in office, incompetency or willful neglect of duty.

Rokita’s office did not answer multiple inquiries from Capital Chronicle.

Tensions after the election

The public disagreement comes days after Indiana Republicans suffered significant losses in the Nov. 3 election, raising questions about the party’s direction and relationships among its leading officials.

Gregory Shufeldt, a political science professor at the University of Indianapolis, said Rokita’s approach fits his longstanding emphasis on politically divisive issues.

“He does it for the headlines,” Shufeldt said. “He does it to draw attention. He does it to highlight politically cultural clashes.”

Shufeldt said the attorney general’s decision to publicly pressure members of his own party could also be viewed through the lens of future Republican leadership contests.

He noted that Braun and Rokita have developed different political approaches, with the governor appearing more willing to adjust his message in response to changing circumstances.

Marjorie Hershey, a professor emerita of political science at Indiana University Bloomington, said disagreements between officials in the same party are not necessarily surprising, particularly when each may be responding to different constituencies.

“The fact that they’re both in the same party doesn’t mean an awful lot with respect to their level of agreement on issues,” Hershey said.

She suggested Braun may be more attentive to the broader electorate after the midterm results, while Rokita has consistently appealed to socially conservative Republican voters.

Both political scientists raised the possibility that Rokita’s criticism could serve longer-term political ambitions, including that he could challenge Braun for governor in 2028.

Rokita was asked about that possibility during the Friday radio interview but did not announce any plans to run.

“Not saying I’m running for anything,” Rokita said. “Not saying anything like that.”

He added he wanted Braun to run for reelection and succeed.

Shufeldt suggested that the dispute may ultimately be less about what happened in Indiana classrooms than about the contrasting political approaches of two Republican officials.

“My read on the situation is that this is politics,” Shufeldt said. “It’s not policy.”

No Kirk-related licenses revoked

The state’s public educator offenses database shows 21 license revocations between Sept. 10, 2025, the day Kirk was killed, and Nov. 13, 2026.

None was related to the Kirk controversy, according to confirmation from the Office of Administrative Law Proceedings and the attorney general’s office.

The revocations involved offenses including child seduction, possession of child pornography, immorality, misconduct in office and other violations.

The database, maintained by IDOE, contains information about former educators reported to the department under state law, including certain school employees convicted of specified felony offenses. It does not necessarily reflect every complaint received or investigated by the agency.

Braun said the education department evaluated the allegations and determined they did not justify license revocations.

"I want a process. There has to be some accountability ... there has to be some discipline." Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

IDOE did not respond to questions from the Indiana Capital Chronicle about the status of the 25 referrals, including whether investigations were completed, the legal standards applied or whether officials considered an arrangement allowing the attorney general’s office to handle the cases.

“I want a process,” Rokita said during Friday’s radio interview. “There has to be some accountability … there has to be some discipline.”

Although no professional licenses have been revoked over the Kirk controversy, some educators faced immediate employment consequences last year.

A March investigation by the Capital Chronicle found that at least six K-12 educators faced consequences at the local level after their social media posts circulated publicly.

At least four resigned, while others were placed on leave or agreed to retire.

The March review also found that all 22 K-12 educators then identified on the Eyes on Education portal retained active teaching licenses.

The employment actions taken by individual school corporations are separate from state licensing proceedings. Losing a local teaching job does not automatically result in the loss of an educator’s professional license.

Rokita points to educators’ posts

Rokita maintains that the administration has failed to provide the formal process and accountability he believes are required.

The Republican attorney general revived the controversy in a Nov. 9 social media post, accusing the Braun administration of failing to act on educator complaints submitted after Kirk was fatally shot during an appearance at Utah Valley University.

The attorney general said his office had identified 25 licensed educators whose social media comments appeared to celebrate, excuse or justify the conservative activist’s killing.

The referrals followed a broader effort by Rokita’s office to collect complaints about educators through its Eyes on Education portal, which invites members of the public to submit information about alleged inappropriate conduct and political bias in Indiana schools.

After Kirk’s death, the attorney general’s office encouraged people to report educators’ social media posts, bringing additional scrutiny to comments made outside the classroom.

“Despite repeated requests, no action was taken,” Rokita wrote, directly addressing Braun. “More than a year has passed. When will your administration act?”

He called on the governor to direct IDOE to address the referrals and pursue appropriate licensing action.

Rokita also shared screenshots of several educators’ social media comments, naming individuals he said still held active teaching licenses.

One post criticized Kirk’s positions on gun rights and suggested the activist’s death was a consequence of those views.

“With all due disrespect, Charlie Kirk can suck it,” the post read. “He became exactly what he said was ok and acceptable in order to have gun rights. I call that manifestation.”

The educator said he was not saying the killing was right, but described it as “only fitting,” while contrasting public reactions to Kirk’s death with those to the Sandy Hook school shooting and other victims of gun violence.

Another social media post criticized what the writer described as racial double standards in public responses to violence.

The post questioned why people of color are often characterized as violent or aggressive and criticized expressions of “thoughts and prayers” following shootings. It ended by questioning whether Kirk’s death was “still worth it to him.”

Other screenshots shared by Rokita included a comment describing Kirk’s killing as ironic in light of his views on the Second Amendment.

“I don’t think it’s funny, but it’s ironic,” the comment read. “And I’m also never sad personally when racist, misogynistic homophobes die.”

A separate comment described the killing as karma and accused Kirk of supporting violence against immigrants and transgender people.

Rokita argued that the comments raised questions about whether students with political or religious beliefs similar to Kirk’s could feel safe and respected in those educators’ classrooms.

“Such conduct raises serious questions about an educator’s fitness to teach,” Rokita wrote. “Many Hoosier students share those beliefs, so how can they feel safe and respected in a classroom led by someone who publicly states that the world would be better off without people like them?”

A day later, Rokita said in an additional post that his team had contacted the governor’s office again in September, ahead of the anniversary of Kirk’s death, and offered additional assistance.

“Despite our efforts to help prompt action over the past two months,” Rokita wrote, “the Braun Administration still has done nothing.”

During Friday’s radio interview, Rokita said he was not necessarily seeking revocation of every educator’s license. Instead, he argued that the state should consider a range of potential disciplinary consequences, including verbal or written reprimands and suspensions.

He also accused the administration of stalling private discussions about having his office undertake the disciplinary work.

“I even offered, and we got very close to me doing the work,” Rokita said. “We were going to do the work and bring these cases.”

A dispute over free speech, professional standards

The latest disagreement marks a difference in emphasis from Braun’s initial response to the controversy.

In September 2025, Braun warned that teachers who celebrated or encouraged political violenceonline could face suspension or revocation of their professional licenses.

“While we must protect the First Amendment,” Braun said at the time, “calls for political violence are not freedom of speech and should not be tolerated.”

He said Jenner’s department would review statements made by K-12 teachers and administrators that appeared to celebrate or incite political violence.

IDOE confirmed shortly afterward that it was aware of comments made by a small number of educators and was reviewing the matters.

Indiana law permits disciplinary action against an educator’s license for immorality, misconduct in office, incompetency or willful neglect of duty. But the law does not expressly define immorality, leaving questions about how that standard applies to off-duty political speech.

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Rokita has argued that the provision gives the state grounds to pursue discipline in at least some of the Kirk-related cases.

During Friday’s interview, he acknowledged that public school employees have constitutional protections against government retaliation for speech, but argued those protections are not unlimited.

“There’s an immorality clause in our state statute,” Rokita said. “So, the free speech is just it’s not it’s not endless.”

The attorney general previously issued guidance to school officials arguing that schools have substantial authority, consistent with the First Amendment, to discipline employees whose speech disrupts school operations. The guidance addressed schools’ authority as employers.

Still, First Amendment advocates have warned that constitutional protections for public employees cannot be set aside merely because their views are unpopular or offensive. They emphasized that the government faces significant constitutional restrictions when punishing employees for speaking as private citizens on matters of public concern.

Those free speech concerns were central to a federal lawsuit involving a Ball State University employee who lost her job over comments about Kirk.

In May, the university agreed to pay former employee Suzanne Swierc $225,000 to settle a federal First Amendment lawsuit stemming from her dismissal over social media comments about Kirk.

The settlement did not constitute an admission of wrongdoing by the university.

Rokita criticized that outcome Friday, saying he would not have agreed to settle the case if his office had represented the university.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

