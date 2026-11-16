Indiana University opened the Applied Research Center (ARC) last Friday in Bloomington to advance national security research, according to a press release . It is the first of its kind in the state.

The new facility and university-wide initiative will use existing partnerships among the university, state government and critical technology fields. These fields include microelectronics, cybersecurity, AI and biotechnology.

The facility houses multiple labs, offices, and collaborative spaces.

State and federal officials at the opening included Gov. Mike Braun and Angela Lewis, technical director at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division. Both Indiana senators, Jim Banks and Todd Young, and U.S. Representative Erin Houchin were also present.

David Rosenberg, president and CEO of IU LAB and IU Inc., says the new center gives government and industry partners a clear way to work with university research and gives students real-world applications.

“Through IU Inc., we’re building partnerships that can move ideas into practical solutions, prepare students for high-demand careers and position Indiana to be leader in innovation for our nation’s defense,” Rosenberg said.

