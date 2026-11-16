Cignetti punctuates rant on schedule with profanity

IU head football coach Curt Cignetti had plenty to get off his chest Monday.

During his weekly press conference, Cignetti spent several minutes defending the Hoosiers' record, pushing back on critics.

"Well, you know, we don't play anybody,” Cignetti said. “We have a soft schedule, right? And you know, that's all I've heard around here for three years because people love to discredit us and what we've accomplished."

The Hoosiers are 9-1 going after last week’s victory over USC. They play Saturday at Washington.

The frequent refrain from critics is that the Hoosiers haven’t faced quality competition. IU’s only loss came to an Ohio State team that has three losses.

"You saw what happened. We knocked their quarterback out,” Cignetti said. “We ripped the heart out of that team. They haven't been the same since without the quarterback. But all I hear about is that we lost to a three-loss team."

The Hoosiers missed a chance to defeat the Buckeyes when an open receiver caught a pass a few inches out of bounds instead of scoring a touchdown.

"We missed a layup. And you know what? They won. We didn't," Cignetti said. "But we missed a layup. You know, that's why we're not 26 and 0 (the past two seasons). We're 25 and one."

Cignetti took aim at what he sees as inconsistency in how teams are evaluated. He questioned why certain victories aren’t considered "quality wins" because those opponents struggle after playing the Indiana.

"We missed a layup."



Curt Cignetti on Ohio State: "We knocked the quarterback out. We ripped the heart out of that team. They haven't been the same since without the quarterback. ... We missed a layup. And you know what, they won, we didn't. But we missed a layup." pic.twitter.com/JeFkWhh8Pj — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) November 16, 2026

"You get tired of the narrative sometimes," Cignetti said. "You know, it’s a quality win because Joe Smith was playing at the time. They haven’t won a game since, but it was a quality win back then."

He followed that comment by questioning how losses are evaluated, adding, "I guess bad losses don't count anymore."

Cignetti knew he would make headlines with his rant.

"I'm sure this will get a lot of nice hits and play, but our guys understand that it'll play out on the field," Cignetti said. "But the good thing about it is, I think it feeds into our motivation and our chip (on the shoulder). And that's why I'm not afraid to keep it alive."

Cignetti ended his rant by making it clear he isn't concerned about the reaction.

"I'm 65 years old,” he said, “and I really don't give a s---."

