Cignetti punctuates rant on schedule with profanity
IU head football coach Curt Cignetti had plenty to get off his chest Monday.
During his weekly press conference, Cignetti spent several minutes defending the Hoosiers' record, pushing back on critics.
"Well, you know, we don't play anybody,” Cignetti said. “We have a soft schedule, right? And you know, that's all I've heard around here for three years because people love to discredit us and what we've accomplished."
The Hoosiers are 9-1 going after last week’s victory over USC. They play Saturday at Washington.
The frequent refrain from critics is that the Hoosiers haven’t faced quality competition. IU’s only loss came to an Ohio State team that has three losses.
"You saw what happened. We knocked their quarterback out,” Cignetti said. “We ripped the heart out of that team. They haven't been the same since without the quarterback. But all I hear about is that we lost to a three-loss team."
The Hoosiers missed a chance to defeat the Buckeyes when an open receiver caught a pass a few inches out of bounds instead of scoring a touchdown.
"We missed a layup. And you know what? They won. We didn't," Cignetti said. "But we missed a layup. You know, that's why we're not 26 and 0 (the past two seasons). We're 25 and one."
Cignetti took aim at what he sees as inconsistency in how teams are evaluated. He questioned why certain victories aren’t considered "quality wins" because those opponents struggle after playing the Indiana.
"We missed a layup."— Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) November 16, 2026
Curt Cignetti on Ohio State: "We knocked the quarterback out. We ripped the heart out of that team. They haven't been the same since without the quarterback. ... We missed a layup. And you know what, they won, we didn't. But we missed a layup." pic.twitter.com/JeFkWhh8Pj
"You get tired of the narrative sometimes," Cignetti said. "You know, it’s a quality win because Joe Smith was playing at the time. They haven’t won a game since, but it was a quality win back then."
He followed that comment by questioning how losses are evaluated, adding, "I guess bad losses don't count anymore."
Cignetti knew he would make headlines with his rant.
"I'm sure this will get a lot of nice hits and play, but our guys understand that it'll play out on the field," Cignetti said. "But the good thing about it is, I think it feeds into our motivation and our chip (on the shoulder). And that's why I'm not afraid to keep it alive."
Cignetti ended his rant by making it clear he isn't concerned about the reaction.
"I'm 65 years old,” he said, “and I really don't give a s---."
Cignetti noted his team's problems against USC, including yards allowed on defense, penalties and another missed field goal.
"Winning does not erase the screw-ups and there are too many of them and we got tighten it up and we got to get better," Cignetti said.
"He added, "I mean, it's great to win, but we got to get better and we got to understand we got to get better or it's all for naught. It's that time of year."
- Offensive lineman Joe Brunner has an ACL injury sustained in practice last week, Cignetti said. He added that Brunner's replacement against USC, Austin Leibfried, "did a fine job."
The decision to start Grant Wilson at quarterback meant a demotion for starter Josh Hoover.
"I think Josh has handled it like a veteran," Cignetti said. "He knows he has to be ready because he's a valuable guy. But, look, it's production-oriented business and these guys get paid. So it ain't about feelings."
IU's Nico Radicic went into the season looking at the possibility of becoming the NCAA's all-time most accurate field goal kicker.
But he is 13-of-19 this season, including a 44-yard miss against USC.
"Nico has been money in the bank, so when he misses one it's a surprise," Cignetti said. "I don't think the operation has been quite as smooth between the short snapper and the holder as it's been in the prior years."
IU switched to a different short snapper against USC. On the missed field goal, Radicic's foot his the ball's lace because of the hold.
"But he still has to make that kick," Cignetti said.
Cignetti noted the mobility of Washington quarterback Demond Williams and that running quarterbacks have been "an Achilles' heel for us."
"I told the defensive staff this morning, 'I'm not going to spend all afternoon watching a running quarterback run all over the field against us again." Cignetti said.