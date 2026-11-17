A judge on Monday issued an order blocking Republican state Sen. Chris Garten from taking the oath of office for a new term ahead of an expected recount of his tight race for reelection.

Democrats sought the temporary restraining order against Garten ahead of the Legislature’s Organization Day on Tuesday, when the Senate’s majority Republicans planned to install him in the chamber’s top position of president pro tem.

The order issued by Scott County Circuit Court Judge Jason Mount said “Chris Garten is restrained from presenting himself to take the oath of office as, or to be seated as, the Senator from District 45.”

A court hearing on the request from Democrats for a preliminary injunction is set for Wednesday afternoon in Jeffersonville.

Garten did not immediately respond to questions about the legal action sent to his Senate and campaign offices. Garten last week said he was confident that his reelection would stand and called the claims from Democrats “political theater.”

The restraining order sought by the Clark County Democratic chairman argued that voting equipment problems on Election Day in Jeffersonville leave questions about the accuracy of the reported election results.

The tallies for Senate District 45 — which includes all of Clark County and a portion of Floyd County — show Garten ahead of Democratic challenger Nick Marshall by 297 votes, or about two-thirds of a percentage point, with 21,817 votes to 21,520 for Marshall.

The court filing argues that Garten should not be allowed to be sworn in for a new four-year term before the Indiana Recount Commission can review the race.

Democrats maintain the Clark County Election Board — controlled 2-1 by Republicans — failed to adequately review problems involving four precincts that voted at Jeffersonville High School, where a ballot scanner malfunction was reported on Election Day.

The court filing said time is needed to “resolve the discrepancies in the poll pad records or determine whether all of the votes cast at Jeffersonville High School were counted through the transition from one machine to another: the machine’s results tape reports 1,640 ballots; 474 ballots were cast before the machine was replaced, but only 333 voters had signed in by 11:08 a.m.; and the poll pad records show more than 100 voters signing in after 7:00 p.m., an hour after the polls closed.”

Republican Clark County Clerk Ryan Lynch, a county election board member, did not immediately reply Monday to an email seeking comment on the court filing.

Mount, a Democrat, was assigned as the special judge after a Clark County judge’s recusal from the case, according to court records. Mount is the brother of Republican U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin, who served in the state Senate with Garten.

The judge’s order also blocks the Clark County Election Board from certifying the election results until he decides whether to grant an injunction.

Democrats have said they intend to seek a recount of the Senate race results. Candidates have until Tuesday to file recount petitions, with county party chairs having until Friday to do so.

Clark County Democratic Chair Miguel Hampton, state Democratic Chair Karen Tallian and Ninth Congressional District party Chair Adam Dickey said in a joint statement that the “Clark County Election Board left us with no other option but to resolve this issue in the courts.”

“The voters deserve to have their ballots counted fairly and accurately, and we cannot just look the other way and not worry about what happened or whether the results are even legitimate,” they said. “The fact that this election affects one of the most powerful Republicans in state government makes this situation unique.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

