Gov. Mike Braun kicked off his 2028 reelection campaign Monday with a fundraiser and a promise to Hoosiers that he will “listen to the customer” on kitchen table issues should voters choose him again.

“I love the competition. I love the battle and I’ve never been more fired up about doing something again,” he told a crowded room of supporters at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Among those attending were donors, lobbyists and staffers from his administration.

Braun spent more than 20 minutes going over accomplishments from his first two years — including targeting utility rate increases and cutting property taxes.

He won the 2024 race with 54% of the vote, compared to 41% for Democrat Jennifer McCormick. He previously served one term in the U.S. Senate. Prior to that he was in the Indiana House and a local school board member in his hometown of Jasper.

Braun’s approval rating has dipped, recently. An October Free Press Indiana poll found that 48% disapproved of his job performance, with 38% approving. An Indiana Chamber of Commerce poll from the same time showed Braun’s disapproval was 47% and approval 35%.

At 70, he was the oldest person ever to be elected governor in Indiana. He will be 74 by the time the 2028 general election hits.

Braun has closely aligned himself with President Donald Trump, including calling a special session last year to redistrict Indiana’s congressional boundaries early. That effort ultimately failed.

Republicans were routed in the Nov. 3 midterm election, losing two statewide offices, one congressional seat and 21 legislative seats. Democrats also picked up many local offices. The chair of the Indiana Republican Party — handpicked by Braun — resigned and a successor is being sought.

Niki Kelly / Indiana Capital Chronicle A crowd of supporters for Gov. Mike Braun at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in Speedway.

Braun mentioned those results several times during his speech.

“So, what do you take from what we learned a couple weeks ago? Just like in business, you got to listen to the customer. If you’re not listening to the customer, they’re probably not going to be buying from you,” he said, standing beside first lady Maureen Braun.

As of June 30, Braun had $3.1 million in his campaign coffers. But he has continued bringing in large contributions — at least $1.6 million more since July 1, according to state Election Division filings.

During the first two years of his term, Braun has focused on affordability in multiple ways. He remade the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and has urged the commission’s members to turn down rate increases sought by Indiana utilities. Those moves haven’t resulted in change, though, as the board is bound by statute and precedent.

He suspended state gasoline taxes since last spring, saving Hoosiers more than $1 billion.

Braun also put $200 million into vouchers to help low-income parents with childcare costs.

In the 2025 legislative session, he championed property tax savings of $300 for homeowners. But that legislation — Senate Enrolled Act 1 — has caught criticism from both sides. Some believe the savings are coming at the expense of local schools and governments losing funding and others don’t believe the bill went far enough to reign in growing property tax bills.

Braun also touted a trimmer state government and alluded to larger increases for K12 schools in the next state budget.

Niki Kelly / Indiana Capital Chronicle A multimedia display welcomed supporters for Gov. Mike Braun to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in Speedway.

“We’ve cut taxes, created new opportunities for jobs and high wages, and led the nation in affordability,” he said. “Now it’s time to build on those to deliver even more opportunities in savings for Hoosiers, and I will be working with both sides of the aisle, just like I did in D.C.”

A big question about Braun’s renewed candidacy is whether he will welcome Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith onto the ticket or choose another person to be his running mate. Beckwith was not part of the program Monday night.

Republican delegates will choose the lieutenant governor candidate in the GOP state convention in the summer of 2028. The party faithful picked Beckwith over Braun’s choice of then-state Rep. Julie McGuire in 2024.

Beckwith and Braun have operated largely separately during the first term, with Braun regularly being asked to comment on controversial things Beckwith does or says.

Braun didn’t take questions from reporters afterward and Beckwith didn’t respond to a text message sent earlier in the day about his plans.

The governor’s announcement comes earlier than usual. Both former Govs. Mitch Daniels and Eric Holcomb announced their reelection plans in June and July the prior year, respectively.

At least one local GOP leader isn’t behind Braun’s reelection bid.

Wells County Republican Chairman Preston Wright commented on the current state of the Indiana Republican Party, including Braun.

“I’ve been telling my fellow county and district chairmen for months that I’m unhappy with the direction of the state party. Those concerns have never been personal,” he said in a statement last week. “Indiana was not immune to the wave of support for Democrats across the country … There are bigger issues with the direction of the party and how Hoosiers view us that won’t be fixed by changing the chairwoman.

“Until we have a new Governor, I expect more of the same.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

