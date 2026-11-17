A statewide initiative to improve health outcomes through significant investment in Indiana’s local public health departments netted what an analysis says was a return on investment of at least $750 million during its first two years.

Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver presented the findings of a Regenstrief Institute analysis of the Health First Indiana initiative Monday during the Indiana Department of Health’s inaugural public health report.

The study evaluated 10% of services provided through Health First Indiana — finding an estimated $230 million in direct healthcare savings, Weaver said.

Lawmakers invested $75 million in 2023 toward what would become Health First Indiana, a statewide public health initiative to improve life expectancy and health outcomes.

Indiana ranked in the bottom 10 states in the nation for overall health outcomes due to the high prevalence of obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases.

The state recorded the nation’s worst infant mortality rate, with a steadily declining life expectancy and one of the nation’s lowest investments in public health.

The state’s investment grew to $150 million for the second year, though lawmakers scaled the state’s commitment back in 2025 to $40 million for the third and fourth years due to budget constraints and questions about how local health departments were spending the money.

Indiana’s overall health rank has since climbed from 41st in the country in 2021 to 39th by 2025, following improvements in key indicators like tobacco use, cancer screenings and prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity.

Meanwhile, Indiana’s life expectancy has stabilized at an average of 75.6 years.

How health departments spent funds

Health First Indiana is flexible, allowing local health departments to decide how to invest the infusion of public health funding.

One of the most popular uses: Distribution of automated external defibrillators, so police officers and others can restart a person’s heart while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Michelle Matern, a regional director for the Indiana Department of Health, said local health departments distributed 458 AEDs across the state.

Other counties funded childhood hearing and vision tests in K-12 schools, mobile blood pressure screenings and home visits for postpartum mothers and Hoosiers returning from the hospital, so trained nurses can teach new parents about safe sleep methods or assist elderly patients with their medications.

In Starke County, Matern said Health First Indiana helped to fill a mobile medical unit for Bella Vita Pregnancy Center with pregnancy tests, ultrasound gel, glucometers, blood pressure monitors and other necessities.

Boone County’s health department teamed up with Brother & Sister Check Ministries to house 12 women and support 110 incarcerated women through recovery.

Marion County partnered with the Peace Learning Center and 11 schools to instruct students in conflict resolution and train peer mediators, law enforcement, educators and court staff.

And the Hendricks County health department worked alongside Hope Healthcare Services to expand provider capacity.

Emerging priorities: Aging and youth social media use

The health department’s presentation comes as state agencies prepare for the 2027 legislative session, at which time lawmakers will write the state’s next two-year budget.

Weaver said the Indiana Department of Health will focus its efforts on maternal and infant health, chronic disease prevention, data quality and transparency. The agency also identified two emerging priorities: healthy aging and youth social media use.

By 2034, the American Public Health Association projects adults aged 65 and older will outnumber children, while about two in five adults are living with a disability.

The state health department is preparing for this reality through initiatives regarding fall prevention, dementia-friendly communities, caregiver supports, social connections, telehealth and aging-in-place, Weaver said.

Meanwhile, she said one in three middle and high school students report using social media in excess of fours hours a day, which is associated with frequent bullying, depression, irregular sleep, eating disorders, sedentary behavior and even suicide risk.

“If you’re spending four hours on social media, I always think what else could you have been doing during that time — talking to your family, talking to friends, being outside,” Weaver said.

The health department’s new focus coincides with legislative efforts to remove smart phones from K-12 classrooms, with anticipated discussion next session of limiting classroom screen time.

Rural health transformation

The Indiana Department of Health is finishing the first year of the Rural Health Transformation Program, a federal grant created the 2025 tax-and-spending law pushed by President Donald Trump.

Indiana could see as much as $1 billion in federal funding over the next five years to improve healthcare access in rural counties, with $207 million already awarded for 2026 and $209 million more expected for 2027, Deputy Health Commission Eden Bezy said.

Rural counties are divided into eight regions, plus 11 statewide initiatives targeting the state’s healthcare worker shortages, data connectivity and behavioral health access.

Bezy said the state’s objective is to deliver care closer to home, while making it easier for Hoosiers to make healthy choices.

One initiative focuses on expanding the information exchange between hospitals, clinics and other providers, so a patient’s test results and medications are easily accessible to each provider.

“When each provider sees only one part of that journey, patients repeat their histories, tests may be duplicated, medication changes may be missed and discharge plans may not reach the next care team,” Bezy said.

Other proposals would expand telehealth and mobile health clinics for everything from chronic disease monitoring, medication management, prenatal visits, behavioral health and mammography tests, so patients don’t have to travel as far for basic care, and training emergency departments for obstetric and pediatric emergencies.

The state is also working to train clinicians to practice in rural areas, with an initial emphasis on primary care, pediatrics, obstetrics and general surgery.

Those initiatives include grants for physicians who establish rural practices in exchange for a five-year service commitment, a registry where medical students can find clinicians to train with them and a forthcoming certified nurse midwife training program.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

