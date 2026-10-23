Health officer resigns before meeting to weigh her ouster

Monroe County health officer Sarah Ryterband quit suddenly during Thursday night’s Board of Health meeting .

The board would have voted later that night on whether to remove Ryterband, a process it began last week after former health administrator Lori Kelley alleged the health officer fired her in retaliation for sexual harassment complaints .

Before resigning, Ryterband called the accusations “baseless” and “fantastical,” and said board members did not ask about her decision.

“I don't believe given the questions I was asked at the closed session that you held, that any of you is interested in the whys or the wherefores, but only wanted to uncover an excuse to dismiss me,” she said.

As a result of her unexpected resignation, the Health Department closed walk-in services Friday and said until an interim health officer is appointed formally, it cannot issue permits or birth or death certificates.

According to Linnea Emigh, Director of Public Health Preparedness, Morgan County health officer Paul Broderick has agreed to step in as an interim.