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Monroe County health administrator fired; attorney alleges retaliation

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published September 15, 2026 at 4:24 PM EDT
A black sign with white text that reads "Monroe County Health Services Building." It is surrounded by green bushes.
Alaina Davis
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Monroe County Health Services Building.

Former Monroe County Health Department administrator Lori Kelley was fired Sept. 10, according to her attorney, who says Kelley alleges her termination was retaliation for complaints of sexual harassment.

Attorney Mark Waterfill said Kelley was fired by county and health department officials and was not given a reason for her termination.

Monroe County has confirmed a change in leadership at the Health Department but has not provided further details.

Waterfill said Kelley has filed a charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging she was sexually harassed by a county official and later retaliated against for complaining about the alleged conduct.

Waterfill said Kelley made complaints about the treatment before she was fired.

"Lori Kelley has filed an EEOC charge and stated these facts in her verified statement, and she did make complaints regarding the treatment," Waterfill said.

Waterfill said he does not yet know what documentation Monroe County maintained concerning those complaints.

He also disputed the possibility that Kelley's termination was related to performance or staffing problems that have been publicly raised at the Health Department.

"Staffing issues were not raised to Lori Kelley, and any allegations regarding Lori Kelley's performance at work were very vague, and Ms. Kelley contends not valid," Waterfill said.

Waterfill said Kelley had not received negative evaluations or written warnings before her termination.

"Her termination came out of the blue, and she was very surprised," Waterfill said.

The Health Department has faced staffing and management concerns in recent months, including criticism from former employees.

Asked about those reports, Waterfill said he had not heard the allegations and therefore did not respond to them.

Waterfill said Kelley intends to challenge her firing.

"Lori Kelley was an excellent employee, and she should not have been fired," Waterfill said. "And she adamantly contends that her termination was illegal."

The EEOC has not made a determination on Kelley's allegations, and no wrongful termination lawsuit has yet been filed.

The county has not publicly responded to the specific allegations and provided a statement to WFIU saying “there has been a change in administration within the Monroe County Health Department.”
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
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