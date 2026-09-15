IDEM approves data center request to fill in wetlands

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management have approved a permit for the developers of a Google Data Center to fill more protected wetlands in Fort Wayne.

Last week, IDEM granted Hatchworks, LLC, an approval for 2.13 acres of protected wetlands to be filled and the construction of three additional buildings. Developers are required to purchase 4.26 acres of forested wetland mitigation, to replace and relocate the wetlands impacted in the project.

According to an IDEM press release, Hatchworks, LLC, must follow several conditions following this approval, including clearly marking wetlands and streams that should remain undisturbed on the project site, carrying out their mitigation plan from their application and providing proof of purchase for the wetland credits within the next year.

Read more: View the permit

IDEM also advised developers not to clear trees within the project boundaries from April through September, to protect the endangered Indiana Bat and the federally threatened Northern Long Eared Bat, unless a waiver is issued.

If developers do not comply with the terms, they could be assessed up to $25,000 and depending on the violation, could be found criminally liable.