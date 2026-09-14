RDC to consider moving police HQ to South Rogers

The Bloomington Redevelopment Commission will vote on whether to support a new police headquarters at 714 South Rogers Street during its 5:30 p.m. meeting Monday.

Police Chief Mike Diekhoff said in a memo that the current headquarters is deteriorating and too small for operations. He described storage areas converted to offices and ongoing water leaks at the site, damaged by flooding in 2021 .

Under this proposal, the Emergency Dispatch Center and a new Emergency Operations Center would move along with police headquarters to South Rogers.

The city first discussed turning the former Bloomington Convalescent Center into a police station more than a year ago . Since then, it approved $75,000 dollars for mold remediation and commissioned a feasibility study.

The building is in the Hopewell neighborhood, and the city previously explored turning the empty building into an arts and culture incubator in a 2022 Arts Feasibility Study.

The city had discussed relocating the police department to the Showers Building but met pushback from the police union over traffic and safety concerns and a legal challenge from leaseholders.

If the Commission supports the move, the city will have to identify an owner’s representative and seek out an architectural firm.