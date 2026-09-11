Bloomington High School South locks down before person with pellet gun apprehended

Bloomington High School South kept students inside locked rooms Friday after a report of an unhoused person in the area with a weapon.

The high school sent parents at least two emails in mid-afternoon, one of which said "local authorities" found a person with a pellet gun and apprehended the individual.

"When the report was received, our school safety team acted immediately and followed all established safety protocols in coordination with local authorities," the email said. "Classroom learning continued while doors were locked and no one could enter or leave the building. All school operations returned to normal when the situation was resolved. We are thankful to the individual who made the report and local authorities for their swift response. The safety and security of our students is our highest priority."