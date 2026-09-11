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City seeking community help to name Hopewell roads

WFIU | By Maya Monsalve
Published September 11, 2026 at 2:59 PM EDT
this is a picture of hopewell south houses and roads
Photo provided by City of Bloomington
The City of Bloomington is giving residents the chance to submit names for two roads as part of the Hopewell South project.

As part of the Hopewell South project, the City of Bloomington is giving community members a chance to name two roads. The city calls them “lanes” instead of roads because they’re more narrow than usual, but they will have two-way traffic.

The project is a redevelopment effort that will transform 28 lots at the site of the former IU Health Bloomington Hospital into 98 new homes.

Anna Killion-Hanson, Director of Housing and Neighborhood Development, said the city wants to encourage involvement of residents.

“We have a lot of creative people within Bloomington,” Killion-Hanson said. “We want to make sure that we're considering all options appropriately, and who better to decide that than residents.”

Residents can submit their name ideas on the online form, which closes September 15. After the form closes, public voting will be open from Sept. 16-20. Submitted names cannot duplicate an existing Monroe County road name or use a last name.

“This is a rare opportunity for the community to participate in something that could last longing, like a street name,” Killion-Hanson said.
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Maya Monsalve
Maya Monsalve is a student reporter for WFIU/WTIU. She is a junior at Indiana University, majoring in Broadcast Journalism. She has a concentration in News Reporting and Editing, as well as a minor in Geography. She was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
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