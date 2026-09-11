Nuclear microreactor to be deployed at Crane by 2028

A nuclear microreactor is expected to be deployed at Naval Weapons Station Crane by September 2028, according to the federal government. It would be Indiana’s first power-producing nuclear reactor.

The micro modular reactor would be commercially owned and operated but would operate independently of the commercial electric grid.

The commercial partner involved in the project was not identified. Neither were details about the cost, funding, construction timeline or emergency response plans.

Microreactors are compact nuclear reactors that can provide electricity to locations such as military bases or disaster relief zones where large power plants aren’t practical, according to Idaho National Laboratory. They are designed to be transportable and quick to build.

Martin County Emergency Management Director Andy Reingold said the county has not received plans for responding to a potential emergency involving the reactor. Deputy Director Cameron Wolf said he expects the county will start discussing emergency planning soon.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, no commercial or civilian micro modular reactors are currently operating in the United States. However, several projects are in development.

NWS Crane is the third-largest naval installation in the world. The base conducts research, development, testing and engineering related to military systems, with a focus on electronic warfare, strategic missions and expeditionary warfare.

The federal government will work with state and local officials for nuclear safety, cybersecurity and physical security associated with the reactor, according to a news release.

The release said Sen. Jim Banks played a central role in bringing the project to Indiana.

Banks did not respond to requests for comment. Naval Weapons Station Crane also did not respond to requests for comment.