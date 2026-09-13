Bloomington man dies after motorcycle crash

A 61-year-old man has died of injuries sustained after crashing his motorcycle south of Bloomington over the weekend, officials said Sunday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that the man was involved in a motorcycle crash Saturday near South Fairfax Road and East Will Sowders Road. The sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday that he died of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the rider pending notification of next of kin. The sheriff’s statement said he was 61 years old.

The statement said the crash remained under investigation.

