Hoosiers use an abortion fund to bypass the state’s ban

Due to Indiana’s near-total ban, people are leaving the state to get abortions. Most often, they go to Illinois, where abortion is legal until fetal viability, which is usually around 24 to 26 weeks of pregnancy.

The fund was started in 2015 by All-Options, which provides resources related to pregnancy, parenting, abortion and adoption. Even when abortion was more accessible in Indiana, it could be costly, especially for low-income people.

Today, the cost of an abortion can be as much as $2,000, even before factoring in the cost of travel and lodging.

What is the Hoosier Abortion Fund?

The Hoosier Abortion Fund pays for appointment and procedure costs for people traveling outside of Indiana to get an abortion. The fund is primarily supported by individual donors. All-Options started it in 2015; the organization also hosts a national hotline to support pregnant patients and opened a pregnancy resource center in Bloomington.

A first trimester abortion can cost between $550 and $1,000, depending on whether a patient gets pills or a procedure. Forest Beeley, All-Options’ state programs director who runs the fund, said that number can rise to $2,000 in the second trimester. Third trimester abortions, which are rare, cost more. The majority of patients who use the Indiana fund are in the first or second trimester of pregnancy.

“The need is rising as we see things shift with the economy,” Beeley said. She said that Indiana Medicaid generally does not cover abortions, and some private insurances based in Indiana also restrict coverage.

In some cases, the Hoosier Abortion Fund can also cover the costs of rides and hotels.

How to access funds

The fund asks people to make an appointment with a clinic before applying. Patients should be ready to provide their first name, telephone number, the appointment date, clinic name and how many weeks pregnant they are. The fund will respond within one to two business days.

The program also has an online application form. It asks for a person’s ZIP code, insurance status, the date of their last period, and the total cost of the abortion appointment. People can also share how much money they hope to receive and the type of support needed, including financial assistance, transportation, overnight stays, translation services, childcare, and counseling or spiritual support.

Between July 2025 and June 2026, Beeley said, 648 people used the fund to cover the costs of getting an abortion out of state.

Michael Conroy / AP Photo Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State Library on July 25, 2022.

“Most folks we talk to already have at least one child in the home,” she said. “They’re navigating an unexpected pregnancy. Sometimes, people talk about how they’ve lost a job recently or need housing.”

Are there any legal risks for patients?

Indiana’s law specifies that pregnant patients cannot be prosecuted for receiving an abortion.

Instead, the ban makes it illegal for doctors to provide an abortion outside of Indiana’s narrow exceptions for rape, fatal fetal anomalies or saving the mother’s life. Due to the restrictions, many people travel out of state.

Lawmakers in the past have tried to restrict nonprofits who provide financial assistance for some types of abortion care.

A 2025 bill, for example, would have made it illegal for nonprofits to help people pay for abortion pills. That’s on top of other provisions that would have criminalized possessing the pills or sending them to a person living in Indiana.

With the 2027 legislative session in a few months, Beeley said her organization is watching for similar bills to be filed again: “We always have our eye on it.”

This article first appeared on Mirror Indy and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.