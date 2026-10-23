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Phi Sigma Kappa becomes sixth fraternity placed on cease and desist in two months

WFIU | By Maya Monsalve
Published October 23, 2026 at 11:41 AM EDT
Fraternity Phi Sigma Kappa has been placed on cease and desist. It is located at 1400 N Jordan Ave.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU NEWS
Fraternity Phi Sigma Kappa has been placed on cease and desist. It is located at 1400 N Eagleson Ave.

Indiana University has placed fraternity Phi Sigma Kappa on cease and desist for hazing, endangering others, and non-compliance with the Indiana University Office of Student Life social events policy, according to the IU Office of Student Life.

Phi Sigma Kappa is the first fraternity to be placed on cease and desist during October, but the sixth during the fall semester.

The other five are Sigma Nu, Beta Theta Pi, Pi Kappa Phi, Theta Chi, and Delta Tau Delta. Fraternity Phi Kappa Psi has been on cease and desist since October of last year.
Phi Sigma Kappa had previously been put on cease and desist in March 2025 for endangering others.

The Office of Student Life defines a cease-and-desist order as “an interim measure placed upon certain aspects of chapter operations when there is an immediate threat or ongoing investigation.”

This means that the fraternities cannot have any organized activities until further notice.
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Maya Monsalve
Maya Monsalve is a student reporter for WFIU/WTIU. She is a junior at Indiana University, majoring in Broadcast Journalism. She has a concentration in News Reporting and Editing, as well as a minor in Geography. She was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
See stories by Maya Monsalve
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