Phi Sigma Kappa becomes sixth fraternity placed on cease and desist in two months

Indiana University has placed fraternity Phi Sigma Kappa on cease and desist for hazing, endangering others, and non-compliance with the Indiana University Office of Student Life social events policy, according to the IU Office of Student Life .

Phi Sigma Kappa is the first fraternity to be placed on cease and desist during October, but the sixth during the fall semester.

The other five are Sigma Nu , Beta Theta Pi, Pi Kappa Phi , Theta Chi , and Delta Tau Delta . Fraternity Phi Kappa Psi has been on cease and desist since October of last year.

Phi Sigma Kappa had previously been put on cease and desist in March 2025 for endangering others.

The Office of Student Life defines a cease-and-desist order as “an interim measure placed upon certain aspects of chapter operations when there is an immediate threat or ongoing investigation.”

This means that the fraternities cannot have any organized activities until further notice.

